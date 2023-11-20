Tower of God Season 2: Everything we know

It’s time to return to the tower, because Tower of God is coming back for Season 2. Here is everything you need to know.

Hit South Korean webtoon Tower of God won fans over with its unique premise and endearing characters in 2010. So, its no wonder that this dark-fantasy series got its first anime adaptation in 2020.

Two years later, on August 2022, Season 2 was announced by Crunchyroll – along with its first 90-second trailer. But, fans were kept in suspense for over a year about when they would be seeing Bam and Rachel again.

Now that Tower of God has an official release window and more, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season 2 before it premieres.

Tower of God release window

Tower of God Season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll in July 2024.

Crunchyroll announced on November 17 with a Twitter post that read, “As mysteries deepen and stakes get even higher, what new heights will everyone reach?” and a brand-new 90-second teaser trailer that Tower of God Season 2 will premiere in July 2024.

With over 5,000 likes and hundreds of replies, it’s safe to say that fans are excited to see what’s in store for their beloved characters in this upcoming season.

Tower of God Season 2 plot speculation

While no major details have been released about the plot of the second season, fans can expect to see Bam continuing his journey climbing up the tower, passing impossible tests, and making horrific sacrifices along the way.

Based on the South Korean manhwa of the same name by Siu, it’s described on Crunchyroll as the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

What happened in Tower of God Season 1?

In Season 1 we’re introduced to Bam, a young man with no memories from before he met Rachel, Bam’s best and only friend. So when Rachel decides to climb the tower, Bam has to follow her, despite her protests.

Over the episodes, we see Bam and Rachael taking the tests within the tower. Rachael still doesn’t want Bam to follow her. However, when she is stabbed and wheelchair-bound in one of these tests, she agrees to let Bam and his friends take her to the top of the tower.

But things are not as they seem. The first season ends with Rachel betraying Bam, pushing him to his presumed death and his grieving friends agreeing to take Rachel to the top, while down below, we see Bam beginning to climb the tower on his own.

Tower of God Season 2 cast speculation

There’s been no official announcements about Tower of God’s Season 2 cast. However, in true anime fashion, the cast of Season 1 is expected to reprise their roles:

Rachel voiced by Saori Hayami

Bam voiced by Taichi Ichikawa

Anaak Jahad voiced by Akira Sekine

Quant Blitz voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Serena Rinnen voiced by Hitomi Nabatame

Headon voiced by Houchu Ohtsuka

The season will be directed by Takashi Sano, known for Season 1 and Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement, produced by studio Telecom Animation Film and is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming.

Tower of God trailer

On November 17, Crunchyroll released the official announcement trailer on YouTube.

Suspense for fans increased with this dramatic 90-second teaser trailer for Season 2, featuring visuals all the characters we loved from Season 1, but with even higher stakes.

While you wait for Season 2, why don’t you catch up with Season 1 on Crunchyroll?

