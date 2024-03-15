When is Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 out?

After months of waiting, Invincible Season 2 is finally back with Part 2 – so, when will Episode 6 drop? Here’s what you need to know.

Invincible’s return in late 2023 was a double-edged sword: it was embarrassingly good (particularly compared to the MCU’s lackluster small-screen efforts), but the second season was maddeningly split in half, forcing fans to wait again after two-and-a-half years of anticipation.

Fortunately, it seems to have been worth it. Episode 5 picked up exactly where we left off, with Mark battered and bruised from his fight against the Viltrumites. With some trepidation, he returns to Earth… but he’s back in space before he’s even attended a class, with Cecil needing his help with the Sequid threat from Mars.

Part 2’s premiere ended on a whopper of a cliffhanger, so if you need to know when you’ll be able to watch the next episode, we’ve got you covered.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 will drop on Prime Video on Thursday, March 21.

While past episodes of Invincible arrived late on Thursday evenings for some viewers in the US, with east coast audiences and those abroad forced to stay up to the early hours of the next morning, the series is now dropping everywhere on Thursdays.

In our four-star review of the new episodes, we called it a “harrowing, edge-of-your-seat back-half that’s almost unbearably exciting – but that comes at a cost. The fact we’re now condemned to an even longer wait after the frustrating break feels like a pretty raw deal; perhaps that’s the price to pay for greatness.”

Episodes 1-5 of Invincible Season 2 are streaming now.