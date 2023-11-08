Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has Iron Man easter egg that would have solved Peter’s money problems

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a very interesting easter egg that suggests a bigger Marvel world, but it does call into question the early portions of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has always flirted with a bigger, connected world. It’s not hard to find Avengers Tower or very direct references to characters like Wong in the game. With Insomniac’s Wolverine coming too, the stage is set for more games and characters in this universe.

Article continues after ad

However, these easter eggs leave many bigger questions such as, why didn’t the Avengers help during Venom’s invasion of New York? It seems like a pretty big deal, yet the Spider-Men were left to deal with it themselves.

Article continues after ad

Players have now found another universe-expanding easter egg, but it opens up similar questions about the plot of the game.

Tony Stark seemingly offered Peter Parker a job

In a Reddit thread that’s garnered 1.6k upvotes, user JaMoraht posted an image of a post-it note that Peter wrote saying: ‘Call T.S back re: job offer’. Now, of course, this could be anyone from Taylor Swift, but due to Peter and Tony’s relationship in the comics and films, it’s pretty clear what Insomniac is hinting at here.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This is a cool Iron Man-flavored easter egg of course, but it does open up questions about Peter’s state at the beginning of the game where he loses his job as a teacher. It’s clear Peter is in debt, but it appears he has a job offer from Tony, making his situation less dire than the game might suggest.

Article continues after ad

One user commented: “I swear, you’d think Peter was allergic to making money with how he is in these games.”

Article continues after ad

Another said: “I think Insomniac like the idea of a larger universe more so than actually flushing it out.” They added, “The missing Avengers, other superheroes, and the U.S military for the 3rd act of Spiderman 2 really mess with the world-building.”

Of course, there are lots of ways to explain this. Maybe the offer has now expired since Peter took the teaching job. Also, it could always be explained as being another T.S. However, as this universe Insomniac is building grows, it’s currently bringing up a lot more questions than answers until this multi-game universe can be brought together.

Article continues after ad