Ahsoka fans go crazy for “insane” Darth Vader moments in Episode 5

Ahsoka Episode 5 features the return of Anakin Skywalker, and it comes armed with two of the most “terrifying” shots of Darth Vader in Star Wars.

In our review of the fifth episode, we called it a “hyperspeed jump into the highest echelon of Star Wars television; wondrous, emotional, and spine-tinglingly envisioned.”

Hayden Christensen returns once more as Anakin Skywalker, aka Ahsoka’s former master and the most iconic villain in the franchise, Darth Vader. They meet in the World Between Worlds – or somewhere that feels like that – where they journey together through Ahsoka’s past in the Clone Wars and her role in the siege of Mandalore.

They talk, reminisce, and go head to head in lightsaber duels, with Ahsoka clearly haunted by what Anakin became after he taught her to “fight or die” – and we get flickers of Vader, and they’re “terrifying.”

Darth Vader moments in Ahsoka Episode 5 are “insane”

Rather than recreating Ahsoka’s duel with Vader on Malachor in live-action or showing an alternate version of Revenge of the Sith’s final battle, Episode 5 does something subtler: it reveals Anakin’s fate like crackling lightning.

The first time we see him, he’s walking away from young Ahsoka in the Clone Wars. As he turns into a silhouette, surrounded by yellow mist, he turns into Vader in the blink of an eye, armed with his red lightsaber. Later, after Anakin boots Ahsoka back into the World Between Worlds, he breaks through the fog as he’s consumed by the darkness and takes the shape of Vader in brief flashes.

“Nothing will ever not make this terrifying. This is Darth Vader,” one user tweeted. “One of the best shots in Star Wars history. Argue with a wall,” another wrote. “This is probably the best shot I have ever seen in Star Wars,” a third tweeted. “Dave Filoni just casually dropping one of the hardest transitions in Star Wars,” a fourth wrote.

“THE SWITCHING FROM ANAKIN TO VADER… STAR WARS REALLY JUST DROPPED ONE OF THE HARDEST TRANSITIONS SHOT TO EVER EXIST HOLY SH*T,” a fifth tweeted. “Dave Filoni in doing Episode 5 did not one but two of the hardest transitions in Star Wars history. The switch between the Clone Wars’ Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader is so insane,” a sixth wrote. “Seeing Hayden as Clone Wars Anakin is such an insane feeling. This visual is everything, this show is everything. I hope Hayden feels so loved and supported by the fandom,” a seventh tweeted.

