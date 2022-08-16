Tower of Fantasy codes (August 2022) – How to get free Gold Nucleus & Black Nucleus

Tower of Fantasy promo codes are used in order to redeem free gold, Gold Nucleus, Black Nucleus, and SR Relic Shard Box items. What’s more, there are even other free items that make a Wanderer’s adventure smoother, so here’s exactly how to redeem codes in ToF on PC and mobile in August 2022.

Tower of Fantasy codes reward players with free items that can give them everything from free banner roles to gold and food-based items. While Tower of Fantasy can be played without spending any money, there are times when free goodies can make a huge difference.

This is especially true when the game gives out free Gold Nucleus and Black Nucleus, which can be used to roll on Tower of Fantasy’s banners. So, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to powerful units, here’s everything you need to know about ToF codes in August.

If you’re on the lookout for more ToF content, make sure to check out our full Tower of Fantasy voice actor cast list, our Tower of Fantasy tier list, and our rundown of all of ToF’s current banners.

Updated August 16, 2022, to check for new codes. No codes released.

Contents

Are there any active Tower of Fantasy codes? (August 2022)

Hotta Studio ToF codes can be used to reward players with free in-game items.

Just like other gacha games, Tower of Fantasy enables players to redeem promo codes that give them helpful rewards for their adventure, but as of August 16, 2022, there are currently no codes available to redeem.

While these codes were valid at launch, it appears they had reached their redemption limit. Of course, you can always try them for yourself on the off-chance they still reward you with some free items:

Code Reward ILOVETOF 1x Support Pack: 1x Gold Nucleus & 5x Weapon Batteries II TOF666 1x Starter’s Welcome Pack: 8,888x Gold & 1x SR Relic Shard Box TOF888 1x Channel Event Pack: 10x Crispy Grilled Fish, 1x Black Nucleus & 8,888x Gold

Make sure you bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly adding new ToF codes as and when they are released.

Expired ToF codes list

Below, we’ve listed all of the expired Tower of Fantasy codes that can no longer be redeemed:

Code Reward HT520 ??? HT666 ??? HT888 ??? HUANTA666 ??? TOF811TOF ??? YL666 ??? YL777 ??? YL999 ???

Hotta Studio Redeeming Tower of Fantasy codes is fairly simple.

How to redeem Tower of Fantasy codes?

In order to redeem Tower of Fantasy codes, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Log into Tower of Fantasy on your desired account. Select the “Gift Box” icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Head over to the “Rewards” section at the bottom of the screen. Click on the “Exchange” tab. Enter the promo code in the box and press “Confirm”

If done correctly, you should see a message pop up in your Mailbox where you can claim all your Tower of Fantasy items.

Hotta Studio Codes can be redeemed by heading to the screen shown above while in-game.

What are Tower of Fantasy codes used for?

Redeeming Tower of Fantasy codes is a great way to add useful in-game items to your account. In fact, they can even enable you to roll on the game’s banners, which can reward you with the best Tower of Fantasy characters.

Previously, Wanderers have been able to claim free gold, Gold Nucleus, Black Nucleus, and SR Relic Shard Box items.

So, there you have it, all the currently available Tower of Fantasy promo codes for August 2022. For more tips and tricks to help you in your adventure through Aida, make sure to check out our guides:

Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay and cross-progression? | Tower of Fantasy system requirements | Tower of Fantasy server status | Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops | Tower of Fantasy server status