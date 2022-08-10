Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay and cross-progression?

Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay? Find out whether the upcoming open-world RPG will enable crossplay between PC, iOS, and Android.

Tower of Fantasy is the latest free-to-play anime RPG that is vying for players’ attention. While the upcoming game may look similar to Genshin Impact, it aims to distinguish itself with its colorful cast of characters, slick combat, and vibrant open world.

While adventurers will be figuring out who the best Tower of Fantasy characters are and rolling on the latest banners, there is one important question that needs answering: Is Tower of Fantasy crossplay and does it feature cross-progression?

Fortunately, our Tower of Fantasy crossplay hub has the answer to this question so that you can focus on the action ahead.

Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay & cross-progression?

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy is the latest game that aims to rival Genshin Impact.

Yes, Tower of Fantasy features full crossplay and cross-progression between PC, iOS, and Android devices. This means your characters, progress, resources, and purchases on any platform will be shared between all other platforms.

However, it’s important to note that due to the sheer amount of servers between different regions, character information is not shared between them all. This means you’ll need to choose the same server as your friends if you wish to play with them.

Hotta Studio notes that players can “add Wanderers from the same region and server as your friends, join their Crew, etc. In addition, certain modes support cross-server matching within the same region.”

So, there you have it, everything we know about crossplay and cross-progression in Tower of Fantasy. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy hub for all the latest news and information.