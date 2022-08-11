Tower of Fantasy server status: Is Tower of Fantasy down?

Are the Tower of Fantasy servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy server status and when maintenance will begin.

Tower of Fantasy servers occasionally go offline for maintenance or to apply a new update to the game. While server outages don’t often take long to fix, there are times when certain issues can prevent players from logging into the free-to-play title.

This can obviously prove frustrating, especially for those who wish to grind materials for the best Tower of Fantasy builds and to unlock powerful units. While it’s still early days into the title’s lifecycle, our Tower of Fantasy server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and compensation rewards.

Contents

Tower of Fantasy server status

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy servers sometimes experience issues.

The Tower of Fantasy servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into the game without any issues. Players previously reported login issues on August 10, when various issues forced users to disconnect from the server and prevented them from registering an account.

However, if you’re still experiencing problems logging into Tower of Fantasy and joining the game’s server, then be sure to head over to the official FAQ. In addition, if you have other in-game problems, you can contact [email protected].

It’s also important to check your own online connection, so boot up another game and check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

Tower of Fantasy server compensation rewards

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy rewards players with free items when the servers go down.

Just like other gacha games, Tower of Fantasy gives Wanderers free items during server maintenance. The number of rewards can often fluctuate depending on the amount of time needed, while bugfixes can also lead to further rewards.

All the Tower of Fantasy server compensation rewards can be found below:

Unable to login/disconnection from server

Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Compensation: Dark crystal ×300

Failed account registration/login

Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Compensation content: Dark crystal ×300

Tower of Fantasy server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the status of the Tower of Fantasy servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also follow the official Tower of Fantasy Twitter account for updates on the game’s server problems.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy guides to get a head start on Aida.

