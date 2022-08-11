GamingGaming

All Tower of Fantasy voice actors: English & Japanese cast

Tyler Constable
An image of official Tower of Fantasy artwork.
Perfect World

Tower of Fantasy is a brand new MMORPG featuring vibrant characters who are brought to life by talented voice actors. Players will meet some great characters on their journey, but who are the real people behind the game’s ancient heroes? Here’s the full voice cast of Tower of Fantasy, and where else you may recognize them from.

The anime-inspired Tower of Fantasy is attracting many fans of Genshin Impact and has already made a big impact thanks to its exciting in-depth combat system and great roster of Simulacra characters. There are currently eight main characters featured in the newly released Tower of Fantasy, who are all voiced by some fantastic Japanese and English voice actors.

Many of the voice talents in the game are veteran performers that players will no doubt recognize from other big projects. We’ve compiled an up-to-date list of all the voice actors below from both the Japanese and English versions of Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy English voice actors

An image of the main characters in Tower of Fantasy.
Perfect World
There are currently eight main characters in Tower of Fantasy.

The English voice cast of Tower of Fantasy is comprised of many veteran actors who have all appeared in various video games and anime roles in the past.

One noticeable standout from the roster is Johnny Young who players may know as Min-Gi from Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train, as well as Crypto in Apex Legends. Amber Lee Connors who has played a myriad of anime characters – including Pieck from Attack on Titan – also features in the main cast.

CharacterVoice Actor
Coco RitterLexi Fontaine
CrowLexi Fontaine
KingJohnny Young
MerylKira Buckland
SamirBrittany Cox
ShiroKristen McGuire
TsubasaAmber Lee Connors
ZeroTo Be Revealed.

Japanese voice cast

The Japanese voice cast for Tower of Fantasy also features a number of experienced actors.

The roster includes Yoshitusugu Matsuoka from Sword Art Online fame, as well as Akari Kito who’s best known for playing Nezuko in Demon Slayer. On the gaming side of things, Yui Ishikawa who portrayed 2B in one of the best JRPGs of all time, Nier Automata, also has a starring role.

CharacterVoice Actor
Coco RitterYui Ishikawa
CrowAri Ozawa
KingYoshitusugu Matsuoka
MerylKonomi Kohara
SamirKito Akari
ShiroNobuhiko Okamoto
TsubasaNana Mizuki
ZeroTo Be Revealed.

Those are all the current voice actors featured in Tower of Fantasy. We’ll be updating this list whenever new main characters are introduced so be sure to check back regularly. For more Tower of Fantasy content, take a look at our guides below:

Does Tower of Fantasy have crossplay and cross-progression? | Tower of Fantasy system requirements | Tower of Fantasy server status

