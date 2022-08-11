How to claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops: Black Nucleus, Dark Crystal, Gold Nucleus, more

Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself.

Tower of Fantasy is the latest anime open world game that has received a lot of hype from anime fans. In order to celebrate the launch, Hotta Studio has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops to help Wanderers in their adventure across Aida.

There’s a number of Black Nucleus, Dark Crystal, and Gold Nucleus on offer, so you’ll definitely want to claim these bonuses before they expire. Fortunately, getting Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops is fairly simple, especially if you follow our handy guide.

How to claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops

Hotta Studio Claiming Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops is simple.

Claiming Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops is as simple as linking your accounts. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Log into Twitch or make a new account. Log into Tower of Fantasy and link it to Twitch via this official link . Simply watch any streamers with Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops enabled. After earning a Twitch Drop, check your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game. Head back into Tower of Fantasy and you’ll see the items in your Mailbox.

It’s important to note that all Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops must be claimed by August 13 at 23:59:59 PDT. Make sure you do this to avoid any disappointment and to get a headstart in your adventure through Aida.

All Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops

As of writing, there are a total of five Twitch drop packs that can be claimed in Tower of Fantasy. Here are all the items you can get:

Gift Pack 1 – Black Nucleus, Vanguard Trailblazer

Gift Pack 2 – Dark Crystal 50, Random SR Relic Shard box 5

Gift Pack 3 – Dark Crystal 100, Random SR Relic Shard box 10

Gift Pack 4 – Gold Nucleus 1, Random SR Relic Shard box 15

Gift Pack 5 – Gold Nucleus 2, Illusory Link 1

So, there you have it, everything you need to know when it comes to claiming Tower of Fantasy Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our other Tower of Fantasy guides to get a head start.