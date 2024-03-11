Tower Defense Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Crates, Gems & Skins

Want free Gems, Crates, Coins, and Skins? Our active Tower Defense Simulator codes will give you awesome goodies for March 2024.

Tower defense codes on Roblox test your strategic decision-making. However, even the best players cannot do anything without strong units in their inventory. We are here to solve that issue for you. Our list of Tower Defense Simulator codes will provide the right resources to help you get destructive defensive units. With these units in place, you can clear hordes of enemies in no time.

If you enjoy tower defense Roblox games, check out ASTD codes, Final Tower Defense codes, and Ultimate Tower Defense codes to get free rewards. Here are all the new and working Tower Defense Silmuator codes for March 2024.

Contents

Roblox / Paradoxum Games Open crates to get new units from the shop

Working Tower Defense Simulator codes (March 2024)

A new TDS code has been released and working as of March 11, 2024.

9509253943 – Free John Skin (Militant Tower)

How to redeem TDS codes

Using codes in Roblox’s Tower Defense Simulator is fairly straightforward. Here are the fairly simple steps.

Go to the official Tower Defense Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Twitter icon at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Enter the code in the Redeem Code box.

box. Click the Redeem button to receive free rewards.

If you find your codes not working, remember that they are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as mentioned to get your free rewards.

Roblox / Paradoxum Games Click on the Twitter icon next to the Rewards

List of expired codes

Here are all the codes that no longer work in the game.

HAPPYHALLOWEEN – Free a Halloween Skin Crate

– Free a Halloween Skin Crate robloxisback – Free Premium Skincrate

– Free Premium Skincrate M3RRY2022TDS – Free a Cookie Scout

– Free a Cookie Scout beachglad2022 – Free Beach Gladiator skin

– Free Beach Gladiator skin NAMETAGSRCOOL – Free a Name Tag

– Free a Name Tag MERRY2021 – Free Present Skin

– Free Present Skin JOHNRETURNS – Free the John Skin

– Free the John Skin 1BILLION – Free Deluxe Crate

– Free Deluxe Crate COMMUNITY20 – Free Mini Skin

– Free Mini Skin SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE – Free Springtime Skin

– Free Springtime Skin MOARXP – Free XP

– Free XP B1RDHUNT3R – Free Hunter Troop

– Free Hunter Troop 5KMILESTONE – Free Minigunner Twitter Skin

– Free Minigunner Twitter Skin HAPPY3AST3R! – Free Springtime Skin

– Free Springtime Skin 1pumpkin – Free 1 Pumpkin Crate

– Free 1 Pumpkin Crate SW33TXP – Free 100 XP

– Free 100 XP 02MOMENT – Free XP

– Free XP ELECTRO – Free 100 Coins

What are Tower Defense Simulator codes?

Players can use TDS codes in Roblox to get in-game items like crates, gems, and skins for free. The developers release codes to mark new events or celebrate milestones. You can find them on their official X (Twitter) handle and Discord server. Alternatively, you can find them here where we regularly update the page for new freebies.

So there you have everything you need to know about the Roblox Tower Defense Simulator codes for March 2024. For more code pages, check out our guides below:

