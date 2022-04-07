Black Desert Online codes (April 2022): How to claim free BDO loot

Black Desert Online promo codes are perfect for helping you level up your warrior, so here are all of the current BDO codes in April 2022, as well as how to claim them.

Thrusting players into a world torn apart by war, Black Desert Online pits fans against one another in a never-ending battle for glory, honor, and, of course, bragging rights.

In order to topple your rival nation, you’ll need to have some seriously good gear behind you. While you can accumulate treasure troves full of loot throughout your in-game travels, you can also use a whole host of promo codes to top up your inventory.

Looking for the latest BDO codes to help you etch your character into the history books? Here are all of the current codes in April 2022 and how you can enter them in-game to claim your rewards.

Updated April 7, 2022, to confirm code validity.

BDO codes (April 2022)

Below we’ve listed all of the available Black Desert Online promo codes, and have ensured that they are working as of April 7, 2022.

With Cron Stones, Collection Incense Scrolls, and even a Weapon Exchange Coupon up for grabs, there are lots of items just waiting to be added to your inventory:

Code Reward HAPP-YBRT-DAYE-RICA 15 x Cron Stones 5 x Memory Fragments 1 x Collection Increase Scroll Wanderer’s Star ONLY-1ONE-MORE-1DAY 10 x Valks’ Cry Shakatu’s Shiny Box (Combat and Life) 3DAY-TILL-DRAK-ANIA 100 x Cron Stone 5 x Collection Increase Scroll 2DAY-TILL-ETER-NALW Immortality of Memory Immortality Safety 2 x Destiny THX4-WATC-HING-EPI2 Advice of Valks +150 20 x Shining Shakatu’s Seal 500 x Marni’s Unstable Fuel MERC-IAVE-NTUR-IERS 1 x Sunset Prop Set 1 x Combat or Life Box 5 x Collection Increase Scroll GRAB-YOUR-JSHA-MMER 1 x J’s Hammer of Loyalty QUIZ-SHOW-GIFT-HERE Enhancement Kit I & III Rare Courser Training Box Patrigio’s Apparel Bag Mystical Artisan’s Memory Bundle 40 x Advice of Valks 100 Furniture HOPE-TOSE-EYOU-SOON Weapon Sub-Weapon Exchange coupon Artisan’s Blessing (30 days) 2,000 x Cron Stone 1 x Rubin’s Letter CHEC-KMYC-HARA-CTER Advice of Destiny Enhancement Help Kit I

How to claim BDO codes

When it comes to claiming your codes, there are three different ways to do so:

Use the official ‘ Codes’ page on Black Desert Online’s website Ensure that you are on the right region , and are signed in on the character you want your rewards on

on Black Desert Online’s website Using the ‘ Coupons ‘ page from the Menu on the official BDO App

‘ page from the Menu on the official BDO App If in-game, click ‘Esc,‘ then Adventurer Support (F11), and select ‘use coupon‘

All expired Black Desert Online codes

Below are all of the expired codes for Black Desert Online, as well as what they provided, to ensure that you don’t waste your time:

Code Reward LETT-ERSF-ROMT-HEGM 1 x Box of Luck

So that’s how to claim your free Black Desert Online loot, as well as all of the current and expired BDO codes.

