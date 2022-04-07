 Black Desert Online codes (April 2022): How to claim free BDO loot - Dexerto
Black Desert Online codes (April 2022): How to claim free BDO loot

Published: 7/Apr/2022 17:08

by Lauren Bergin
black desert online bdo warrior women with blond hair and shield looks over her shoulder at camera
Pearl Abyss

Black Desert Online promo codes are perfect for helping you level up your warrior, so here are all of the current BDO codes in April 2022, as well as how to claim them.

Thrusting players into a world torn apart by war, Black Desert Online pits fans against one another in a never-ending battle for glory, honor, and, of course, bragging rights.

In order to topple your rival nation, you’ll need to have some seriously good gear behind you. While you can accumulate treasure troves full of loot throughout your in-game travels, you can also use a whole host of promo codes to top up your inventory.

Looking for the latest BDO codes to help you etch your character into the history books? Here are all of the current codes in April 2022 and how you can enter them in-game to claim your rewards.

Updated April 7, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

black desert online bdo male archer with white hair shoots golden bow
Pearl Abyss
Black Desert Online has some stunning-looking characters, and promo codes can help you take yours to a new level.

BDO codes (April 2022)

Below we’ve listed all of the available Black Desert Online promo codes, and have ensured that they are working as of April 7, 2022.

With Cron Stones, Collection Incense Scrolls, and even a Weapon Exchange Coupon up for grabs, there are lots of items just waiting to be added to your inventory:

Code Reward
HAPP-YBRT-DAYE-RICA 15 x Cron Stones

5 x Memory Fragments

1 x Collection Increase Scroll Wanderer’s Star
ONLY-1ONE-MORE-1DAY 10 x Valks’ Cry

Shakatu’s Shiny Box (Combat and Life)
3DAY-TILL-DRAK-ANIA 100 x Cron Stone

5 x Collection Increase Scroll
2DAY-TILL-ETER-NALW Immortality of Memory

Immortality

Safety

2 x Destiny
THX4-WATC-HING-EPI2 Advice of Valks +150

20 x Shining Shakatu’s Seal

500 x Marni’s Unstable Fuel
MERC-IAVE-NTUR-IERS 1 x Sunset Prop Set

1 x Combat or Life Box

5 x Collection Increase Scroll
GRAB-YOUR-JSHA-MMER 1 x J’s Hammer of Loyalty
QUIZ-SHOW-GIFT-HERE Enhancement Kit I & III

Rare Courser Training Box

Patrigio’s Apparel Bag

Mystical Artisan’s Memory Bundle

40 x Advice of Valks

100 Furniture
HOPE-TOSE-EYOU-SOON Weapon

Sub-Weapon Exchange coupon

Artisan’s Blessing (30 days)

2,000 x Cron Stone

1 x Rubin’s Letter
CHEC-KMYC-HARA-CTER Advice of Destiny Enhancement Help Kit I

How to claim BDO codes

When it comes to claiming your codes, there are three different ways to do so:

  • Use the official ‘Codes’ page on Black Desert Online’s website
    • Ensure that you are on the right region, and are signed in on the character you want your rewards on
  • Using the ‘Coupons‘ page from the Menu on the official BDO App
  • If in-game, click ‘Esc,‘ then Adventurer Support (F11), and select ‘use coupon
black desert online bdo code redemption page
Pearl Abyss
Entering coupon codes is a relatively easy task in Black Desert Online.

All expired Black Desert Online codes

Below are all of the expired codes for Black Desert Online, as well as what they provided, to ensure that you don’t waste your time:

Code Reward
LETT-ERSF-ROMT-HEGM 1 x Box of Luck

So that’s how to claim your free Black Desert Online loot, as well as all of the current and expired BDO codes.

For even more free goodies across a whole plethora of different games, be sure to check out our other codes lists:

