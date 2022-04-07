Black Desert Online codes (April 2022): How to claim free BDO loot

Black Desert Online promo codes are perfect for helping you level up your warrior, so here are all of the current BDO codes in April 2022, as well as how to claim them.
Thrusting players into a world torn apart by war, Black Desert Online pits fans against one another in a never-ending battle for glory, honor, and, of course, bragging rights.
In order to topple your rival nation, you’ll need to have some seriously good gear behind you. While you can accumulate treasure troves full of loot throughout your in-game travels, you can also use a whole host of promo codes to top up your inventory.
Looking for the latest BDO codes to help you etch your character into the history books? Here are all of the current codes in April 2022 and how you can enter them in-game to claim your rewards.
Updated April 7, 2022, to confirm code validity.
Contents
BDO codes (April 2022)
Below we’ve listed all of the available Black Desert Online promo codes, and have ensured that they are working as of April 7, 2022.
With Cron Stones, Collection Incense Scrolls, and even a Weapon Exchange Coupon up for grabs, there are lots of items just waiting to be added to your inventory:
|Code
|Reward
|HAPP-YBRT-DAYE-RICA
|15 x Cron Stones
5 x Memory Fragments
1 x Collection Increase Scroll Wanderer’s Star
|ONLY-1ONE-MORE-1DAY
|10 x Valks’ Cry
Shakatu’s Shiny Box (Combat and Life)
|3DAY-TILL-DRAK-ANIA
|100 x Cron Stone
5 x Collection Increase Scroll
|2DAY-TILL-ETER-NALW
|Immortality of Memory
Immortality
Safety
2 x Destiny
|THX4-WATC-HING-EPI2
|Advice of Valks +150
20 x Shining Shakatu’s Seal
500 x Marni’s Unstable Fuel
|MERC-IAVE-NTUR-IERS
|1 x Sunset Prop Set
1 x Combat or Life Box
5 x Collection Increase Scroll
|GRAB-YOUR-JSHA-MMER
|1 x J’s Hammer of Loyalty
|QUIZ-SHOW-GIFT-HERE
|Enhancement Kit I & III
Rare Courser Training Box
Patrigio’s Apparel Bag
Mystical Artisan’s Memory Bundle
40 x Advice of Valks
100 Furniture
|HOPE-TOSE-EYOU-SOON
|Weapon
Sub-Weapon Exchange coupon
Artisan’s Blessing (30 days)
2,000 x Cron Stone
1 x Rubin’s Letter
|CHEC-KMYC-HARA-CTER
|Advice of Destiny Enhancement Help Kit I
How to claim BDO codes
When it comes to claiming your codes, there are three different ways to do so:
- Use the official ‘Codes’ page on Black Desert Online’s website
- Ensure that you are on the right region, and are signed in on the character you want your rewards on
- Using the ‘Coupons‘ page from the Menu on the official BDO App
- If in-game, click ‘Esc,‘ then Adventurer Support (F11), and select ‘use coupon‘
All expired Black Desert Online codes
Below are all of the expired codes for Black Desert Online, as well as what they provided, to ensure that you don’t waste your time:
|Code
|Reward
|LETT-ERSF-ROMT-HEGM
|1 x Box of Luck
So that’s how to claim your free Black Desert Online loot, as well as all of the current and expired BDO codes.
