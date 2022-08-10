Tower of Fantasy system requirements for PC, Android, and iOS: Minimum and recommended specs

Tower of Fantasy system requirements vary between each device, so here are the recommended settings you need for PC, Android, and iOS.

Tower of Fantasy is the latest open-world anime game that is getting a lot of attention from players around the world. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then you’ll need to check if your device can run the game smoothly.

After all, having any FPS drops during combat and exploration can lead to some incredibly frustrating moments. So, before you download Tower of Fantasy, we recommend looking at all the system requirements.

Fortunately, we’ve listed all the Tower of Fantasy system requirements for PC, Android, and iOS to ensure you have the best experience.

iOS system requirements

Minimum iPhone Model: iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus Recommended iPhone Models: iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max / iPhone 11 / iPhone SE (2nd generation) / iPhone Xs / iPhone Xs Max / iPhone XR

Minimum iPad Model: iPad Air (2nd generation)

Recommended iPad Models: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) / 11-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) / 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) / 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) / iPad mini (5th generation) / iPad Air (3rd generation)

Minimum Storage Space: 12 GB

Recommended Storage Space: 15 GB or more

Android system requirements

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy runs on a variety of devices.

Minimum Requirements: Kirin 710/Snapdragon 660

Recommended Requirements: Kirin 980/985/990/9000, Snapdragon 855/865/870/888, Dimensity 800/1000

Recommended Operating System: Android 7.0 and above

Minimum Memory: 4 GB RAM

Recommended Memory: 6 GB RAM+

Minimum Storage Space: 12 GB

Recommended Storage Space: 15 GB or more

PC system requirements

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit. 32-bit operating systems are not supported.

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

DirectX: Version 11

Minimum Storage Space: 22 GB

Recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or better

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Storage Space: 25 GB or more

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the recommended system requirements to play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and iOS. Be sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy hub for all the latest news.