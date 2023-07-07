Hidden features in Threads that you need to know

Threads might only be a few days old, but the new social media platform has some lesser-known features you might need to know about. We’ve collated some of our favorite hidden Threads features for you right here.

Threads has taken the social world by storm. While everyone has wanted a worthy Twitter alternative for quite some time now, there are a few options out there. It still remains to be seen if Threads can continue to grow at a sustained pace.

However, if you’ve already started using Threads, experiencing social media sans advertisements feels like a breath of fresh air, isn’t it? If you’re not on board yet, here are a couple of detailed guides on downloading the app and how to start using Threads.

That said, despite being new, Threads has the potential to dethrone some of the well-settled platforms, thanks to its many features. However, some of these features are “hidden,” and you might not know about them. This guide lists some of these interesting hidden features of Threads that you should try.

Dark Mode on Threads web

Threads don’t have a fully functional website as of now. While you can still access profiles and individual posts, you cannot react to or comment on them.

This hasn’t stopped the devs from adding an easter egg on the Threads website. To access this, you must open a post or a profile on a web browser. This can be done by copying the URL of a post, or a profile from the share menu.

Once you load this page on your web browser, locate the Threads logo at the top of the screen and click on it. This changes the web page’s appearance to dark mode instantly. You can revert to the original setting by clicking on the logo again.

Refresh your feed

The feed page gets updated automatically. However, it doesn’t get refreshed on its own. If you swipe down on the feed page, it will automatically be populated with fresh content.

Since the app is flooded with new users, the experience of using your feed isn’t the best. Try refreshing it a few times to see more posts, with the hope that they might be more relevant to you.

Turn off those irritating notifications

You get in-app alerts whenever your friends join Threads or follow you. This should be ok in most cases; however, as Threads is attracting many new users, these alerts can be a nuisance for people with a larger follower base.

If you’re already experiencing this, you can always turn off notifications selectively. Here’s how to do this:

Got to the profile page by clicking on the profile icon at the bottom right

Go to app settings by tapping the two horizontal lines or the hamburger menu on the top right corner

Tap “Notifications”

On the next page, you can pause all notifications by turning off the toggle for “Pause all.”

If you want only to pause alerts for followers, then click then tap “Following and followers.”

You can decide on specific alerts that you want to turn off on the next page

Once done, you can navigate back to the home page by swiping away

Limit your usage on Threads

Since Threads is a new social media platform, it can become overwhelmingly addictive. You might not realize how much time you’ve spent testing its unique features, following friends, posting status updates, and reacting to your friends’ posts. This could lead to time wastage, especially if you work from home or are a freelancer.

The Threads app comes with a built-in digital wellness feature that forces you to take breaks from time to time. To activate this, follow the below process:

Go to app settings by clicking on the hamburger menu on the top right

Tap on “Account”

Tap “Take a break”

Schedule a reminder to take a break on the screen every 10, 20, 30 minutes

Navigate away once done

