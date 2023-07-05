Meta’s Twitter competitor isn’t Instagram’s first ‘Threads’ app

Meta is set to launch their Twitter competitor Threads, which connects to Instagram, on July 6, 2023, and it’s not the first time Instagram has used that name for a companion app.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, many alternatives for the microblogging platform have popped up, but none have been able to dethrone the bird app just yet.

Meta is finally set to release their Twitter alternative, Threads, on July 6, 2023, and it’s going to be tied to Instagram in some aspects.

This isn’t the first time Instagram has had an app called Threads connected to it, although this time it’s completely different.

Instagram’s upcoming Threads app is deja vu for many

The Instagram Threads app that is being released on July 6, 2023, is not the same app Meta shut down in 2021.

Launched in 2019, Threads for Instagram was a camera-focused app that allowed you to update your status and message your closest friends.

It failed to really take off at first, although a redesign in 2020 made it so you could use the app to message all of your friends on Instagram much like you could through the previous app called Direct.

TechCrunch/Instagram The original Threads for Instagram app was focused on DM’s

Meta shut down the Threads app in 2021, merging all message capabilities into the Instagram app, but they’ve brought the name back to life with their upcoming Twitter competitor.

It’s unknown how much of the original Threads app design will find its way into the new social media platform, if any, but we’ll have to wait to see once it goes live to the public on July 6.

