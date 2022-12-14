Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The infamous account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet has made its way over to Mastodon following the account being suspended on Twitter.

Just days after taking over as sole owner of Twitter, Elon Musk went on record saying that his commitment to free speech on the app “extends to not banning the account following my plane.”

Despite claiming its existence is a “direct personal safety risk,” the account maintained its presence for over a month.

In the early morning of December 14, users began noticing that the account had officially been suspended, but has already made its way over to Mastodon.

Article continues after ad

Elon Musk Jet tracker jumps to Mastodon after Twitter ban

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, an increasing number of users have decided to leave the platform entirely, with some finding home on a variety of websites

Mastodon is among the most popular of those sites, amassing millions of new users since October 27.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just hours after being banned on Twitter, Jack Sweeney, the user behind Elon Musk’s Private Jet tracker account, has already relocated to Mastodon to resume work on the popular microblogging website.

In less than a day, the account has amassed nearly 500 followers and is rising quickly.

This isn’t the first time Elon has attempted to stop his private jet from being publicly tracked, either. In January 2022, he offered Jack Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account from Twitter.

Article continues after ad

Jack declined the offer back in January, and it appears he’s not going to let Musk stop what he’s doing anytime soon.