Elon Musk “up for a cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook founder prepares Twitter rival

Amazon founder Elon Musk is prepared to go toe-to-toe in a “cage match” with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg following the news that the latter is looking to release his own version of Twitter named Threads.

When it comes to the tech world, two names that most people will know are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Over the years, the two entrepreneurs have developed empires and all but dominated the tech space between their various projects, companies, and work.

However, while they have largely stayed in their own lanes, Zuckerberg is reportedly looking to create his own Twitter-like app. Given that Musk is currently the owner of Twitter, this move would put the two in direct competition with one another

Mario Nawfal, the founder of Froothie, explained on Twitter how “META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal, and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter…Rumors have been circulating about the app’s public name being Threads”.

Musk himself was quick to comment on the potential Twitter competitor that is reportedly set to be called THREADs. Musk said on Twitter, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment”

He then went on to add, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol” after one user commented, “Better be careful Elon Musk, I heard he does the jujitsu now.”

Odds are that the two will not face off in a cage match any time soon, obviously. However, the potential for the rivalry between the two to become even bigger if Zuckerberg does launch THREADS is an interesting potential showdown.

