Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk’s cage match challenge: “Send me the location”

The feud between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has escalated once again, with the Facebook founder answering Musk’s call to a cage match during a recent Instagram post.

Recently, Dexerto reported that Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg is looking at developing his own version of Twitter. The social media outlet, which will reportedly be called Threads, would be a direct rival to Twitter which was recently bought out by Amazon founder Elon Musk.

Following the news that Zuckerberg is planning to launch his own version of Twitter, Elon Musk took to Twitter and jokingly challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match.

However, it appears that what may have started off as a bit of back-and-forth banter is becoming more and more serious each day. With Zuckerberg now posting a photo of Musk’s comments on Instagram and adding “Send me the location.”

Musk has even joked about the kinds of moves he will use during his face-off with Zuckerberg, stating on Twitter “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing”, he joked after sending through the location of a “Vegas Octagon” for the supposed bout.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight gains traction

As well as this, the idea appears to have been discussed throughout Zuckerberg’s team, with a spokesperson from Meta telling The Verge “The story speaks for itself,” and that the Zuck is genuinely down for the contest.

Time will tell if the two do actually go toe-to-toe in a cage match or a fight of some kind. However, one thing is clear, that being that the two tech leaders are at least feuding heavily online.

It isn’t uncommon to see celebrities battle it out in the ring. Nowadays, many content creators also box, with the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, and others all stepping into the ring multiple times across their careers. However, seeing Musk and Zuckerberg in a similar setting would likely be a massive event and would truly be a sight.

