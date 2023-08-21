Threads’ long-awaited web app is coming sooner than you think

Meta’s Twitter/X competitor Threads finally has a release window for its web app according to a report from people familiar with their plans.

Launched on July 5, 2023, Threads quickly skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the Twitter competitor’s integration with Instagram.

To the dismay of many, it launched without a web app or a following feed which seemingly pushed many away from the site.

The following feed has since been released, and now users have an idea of when the web app might be pushed to the public.

Threads web might release sooner than you think

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, people familiar with Meta’s plans for Threads have revealed the launch window for the web app.

If they’re correct, users could see the Threads web app as soon as August 21, 2023. Until then, they’ll be limited to just reading accounts and posts.

Once launched, users will be able to scroll the timeline — presumably the same two feeds that are on the app — and make posts straight from the web browser.

This is just the latest feature set to launch from the Threads team, and by far the biggest yet.

In the last few weeks, the Twitter/X competitor has added a way to view your liked posts, the sought-after following feed, and most recently the ability to see mentions on the following feed.

The news of Threads launching a web app comes just a few days after Elon Musk revealed on X that he will be removing the block feature, stating that it “makes no sense.” The app’s CEO followed up on the news by claiming “something better than blocking” is coming soon.