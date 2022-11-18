Mastodon grows by over 200,000 overnight as #RIPTwitter trends

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Social media platform Mastodon has amassed over 200,000 users in just one day as the future of Twitter has come into question with #RIPTwitter trending on the site.

As soon as Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27, users began looking for an alternate social media platform to stay connected to their friends just in case something happens.

One of the platforms being mass adopted is Mastodon, which was first founded on March 16, 2016.

On November 17, #RIPTwitter began trending as thousands of employees reportedly resigned from Twitter, and Mastodon saw a massive increase in users as well.

Mastodon gains over 200,000 users overnight

As Elon Musk set a November 17 deadline for employees to commit to going “hardcore” while building what he claims will be “Twitter 2.0,” it was revealed that roughly 75% of the remaining employees said no — accepting a month’s worth of severance instead.

Article continues after ad

This set a worried tone on the platform, pushing them to advertise their other platforms to prepare for the possible end of Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to the Mastodon User Count bot, many chose to find a home on the Fediverse.

At the time of writing, Mastodon has gained 213,956 users in the last day, with over half a million users added to the 7,000,000 accounts in the last seven days.

Whether or not Twitter is going to go away anytime soon is still up for question, but it seems users are finding proper homes on Mastodon in the meantime.