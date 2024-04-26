Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to expect from the Summer event

Samsung is expected to host its second global launch event of the year, Galaxy Unpacked 2024. Here’s everything we know, and what you can expect from the event, including product announcements.

Samsung is expected to host its second major product launch event of the year soon. The newest reports hint that the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will feature the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, might take place in July.

Besides the two flagship phones, Samsung might introduce its much-awaited Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, a wearable named Galaxy Ring, and an update to the Galaxy Watch.

Article continues after ad

What is Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung

Galaxy Unpacked is a global launch event that Samsung hosts. The company unveils its flagship products at this event and, sometimes, even teases products that are still under development.

This event is hosted multiple times throughout the year, and the first iteration happens in January or early February. The Galaxy S line-up is the major attraction of this launch event. Six months later, the second Galaxy Unpacked event is hosted in July or August.

Article continues after ad

This second event initially saw the introduction of a new Note series phone, but once the foldable arrived, the Note line-up was ditched, and replaced with the latest Galaxy Z foldable phones.

Article continues after ad

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event

The Galaxy Unpacked event is can be viewed live on Samsung’s website, alongside its various social media handles including – X, Facebook, and YouTube.

You can stream the Samsung Unpacked event on your computer, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV using a browser or the relevant social media apps.

The Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 edition is expected to happen on July 10. A Sammobile report cites various sources from the South Korean company and claims the event will be hosted in the second week of July in Paris, France.

While there has yet to be an official confirmation from Samsung, a quick look at the event in the past few years suggests that July 10 is a realistic possibility.

Article continues after ad

Everything Samsung may announce at the Galaxy Unpacked Summer event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The sixth-generation tablet-styled foldable phone is expected to get new AI superpowers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung is expected to update its flip-styled foldable with several iterative updates.

Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro: This could be the first time Samsung introduces a base and the Pro version of its Galaxy Buds at one event.

Galaxy Ring: The Galaxy Ring was teased at the first Galaxy Unpacked event in January and is expected to be officially announced.

Galaxy Watch 7: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, is also rumored to make an appearance at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable phone for a reason. This fifth-generation device results from various iterations and improvements that Samsung has made. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will improve what is already a very good foldable but don’t expect any sweeping changes.

Article continues after ad

The Z Fold 6 is expected to feature iterative updates physically, with significant improvements under the hood. The phone might feature a customized version of the most powerful chipset for Android phones – Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

We also expect the AI-powered One UI to make an appearance with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming foldable phone could also be slightly slimmer, sporting better displays and an improved hinge. However, it is rumored to retain the same camera and battery specs.

Article continues after ad

Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a price similar to its predecessors, meaning the phone might not get more expensive, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Z Galaxy Flip 5 offered a significant design upgrade from its predecessor. This suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might also get iterative updates. These could include the new OneUI and a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy under the hood. Rumors hint that Samsung might use an Exynos chipset on the non-US bound Z Flip 6 phones.

Article continues after ad

We might only see some functional updates, which include better displays – a 6.7-inch folding main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. While both displays may have a 120 Hz refresh rate, the phone is expected to be slightly thicker.

Article continues after ad

Other specs, including the storage, memory, battery, and charging tech, are also expected to remain the same.

Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro

Dexerto

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will succeed the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, which were released in 2022 and 2023, respectively. While not much is known about the Buds 3, the Buds 3 Pro is expected to come with many new features, including a live language translation feature, alongside fitness sensors to track vitals.

These anticipated wireless earbuds are expected to be priced higher than their predecessors, and we expect Samsung to introduce the buds at a discounted price with the foldable or flagship phones.

Galaxy Ring

Samsung

Samsung’s take on Oura’s fitness ring was first revealed at the Unpacked Event in January. The Galaxy Ring doesn’t have a display, but will discreetly track your fitness activities, sleep cycle, and other vitals. The information will then be transferred to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Galaxy Ring will be available in nine size options and three colorways – Black, Silver, and Gold. It is expected to be priced at around $400 – however, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

The last one on the list could be the most powerful WearOS watch. The Galaxy Watch 7 series could feature multiple watches, including the Standard, Pro, and an Ultra variant. According to rumors, the Galaxy Watch 7 might come with Glucose monitoring to aid diabetics.

Some reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch 7 might have 32GB of onboard storage – double that of its predecessor. It is expected to run on Wear OS 5 based on Android 14, and will allow users to download apps, watch faces, and store offline music playlists like the previous Galaxy Watches.

Article continues after ad

One more thing

Lastly, Samsung could use the stage to do a “one more thing” like Apple. The South Korean company is rumored to be working with Google on its XR headset to take on the Apple Vision Pro. This headset could debut or be teased for a launch six months later at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2025.