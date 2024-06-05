Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Everything we know

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is due for an update. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 including the latest leaks and rumors.

Samsung’s smartwatches are an answer to the Apple Watch – but for the Android side of the world. Aside from the Galaxy Watch 7 & Watch 7 Classic, the South Korean company is expected to strengthen its wearables portfolio by introducing multiple devices this year. These include Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra/X, and Galaxy Watch FE.

While we’ve not heard about the Galaxy Watch 7, we’ve scoured the internet to gather everything we know about this upcoming smartwatch.

Release window rumors

Looking at the release dates for the previous smartwatches, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. If tradition is upheld, the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Ring may start retailing in August.

The launch dates of the last three generations of Galaxy Watch can be found below. Remember, all these watches were introduced at previous Galaxy Unpacked events.

Product Launch date Retail date Galaxy Watch 6 July 26, 2023 August 11, 2023 Galaxy Watch 5 August 10, 2022 August 26, 2022 Galaxy Watch 4 August 11, 2021 August 27, 2021

Though Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Unpacked event date, it’s expected to occur on July 10. Another report says that Samsung will host the event on July 24 in Paris, closer to the start of the Olympic Games.

Rumored price

There are no rumors around the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch 7 Classic as of now. However, like their predecessors, the watches may come in different dial sizes and variants based on connectivity options.

The Galaxy Watch 6 was launched at $300, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was introduced at a price starting at $430. The Galaxy Watch 7 series could be priced similarly.

Possible models and variants

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch

When it comes to the models of Galaxy Watch 7, we’ve come across contradicting reports. For starters, Samsung alternates between the Pro and the Classic variant. Since we had a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic last year, it makes sense to expect a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro this year.

However, reports suggest that the company is gearing up to announce:

Galaxy Watch 7 FE 40mm

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm

Galaxy Watch 7 44mm

Galaxy Watch 7 X/Ultra 40mm

Galaxy Watch 7 X/Ultra 44mm

Since each watch may have further iterations based on connectivity options, it leaves no space for a Pro version. Some rumors suggest that the Galaxy Watch X and Watch Ultra might differ, further complicating things.

Another leak claimed that Samsung will release three models – Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, Watch 7 Pro, and an unnamed third addition. This rumor ruled out the existence of the regular Galaxy Watch.

A follow-up report by Sammobile listed the model numbers of the Galaxy Watch 7 as SM-L300 and SM-L305, SM-L310 and SM-L315, SM-L700 and SM-L705 – again suggesting that we should expect only three watches.

Design and specifications rumors

We’ve not seen many reports discussing any design change in the Galaxy Watch 7, which suggests that the Galaxy Watch 7 may look similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Watch 6’s display offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use. Though, we expect that Samsung will improve the screen of the Galaxy Watch 7 in some areas.

According to a leaker, the Galaxy Watch 7 will ship with an Exynos W940 SoC which will be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than its predecessor.

Another report from a South Korean publication said that Samsung plans to use a 3nm Exynos W1000 SoC in the Galaxy Watch 7. The report says that this chip will offer a 20% faster performance and power efficiency boost. According to the report, this chip will rival the Apple Watch Series 9 which is equipped with a 5 nm chipset.

If either of the reports is true, then the battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7 could see an improvement. The Galaxy Watch 6 could last up to two days with the Always-on display turned off. Longer battery life will make the watch more useful.

A GalaxyClub report says that the Galaxy Watch will have a 578 mAh battery and will be advertised as 590 mAh. This is similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, considering a more powerful chipset, a bigger battery could be a great addition.

Sammobile has reported that the Galaxy Watch 7 will have 32GB of internal storage – double the 16GB storage on the Galaxy Watch 6.

Amazon, Pexels

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to ship with Wear OS 5 based on Android 14. This is the latest wearables software introduced at Google I/O in May.

Samsung’s smartwatches can measure electrocardiogram data, though it’s a manual process requiring the user to keep their finger pressed on the Home button for 30 seconds.

A new patent suggests that Samsung wants to convert PPG, a heart rate measurement technique, into ECG signals to check for heart issues.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to have features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE connectivity, and NFC for Samsung Pay. Additionally, it may come with a range of sleep and health-related functions. Samsung is also expected to offer an “Energy Score” calculated on sleep, activity, and heart rate variability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: What we want to see

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup is feature-rich and has much to offer, we’d expect Samsung to simplify the lineup by offering fewer models and variants. Too many options could be overwhelming and confusing for users.

The new watch is rumored to come with a powerful chipset and may have a brighter display. However, the battery on the watch is expected to remain unchanged.

This could impact the battery backup and force users to turn off various features. We hope Samsung can optimize the battery and software to offer more backup from the battery pack.

Lastly, you need a Samsung phone to use the Galaxy Watch’s advanced features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring. We hope this limitation is eased as it would allow users without a Samsung smartphone to enjoy all the essential features of the wearable.