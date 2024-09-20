Overwatch 2 2024 Anniversary Event: Dates, returning game modes, more

Find out everything you need to know about Overwatch 2’s anniversary event in 2024, which will be bringing past game modes back.

Overwatch 2 is nearing its second anniversary, and much like previous years, players will be able to jump into a limited-time anniversary event – as teased by devs in a blog post.

In the past, this recurring event would unvault old skins and even introduce remix cosmetics. This is also the event where new dance emotes usually get introduced along with returning game modes.

Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Overwatch 2’s 2024 anniversary event, including its schedule, game modes, and more.

The Overwatch 2 anniversary event will be live on September 24, 2024.

As for how long this will be available, devs have confirmed that it’ll last for a month. They also mentioned that during this period, players can “enjoy festivities” and test their skills, all while earning rewards.

Now, what exactly kind of rewards players can get has yet to be shared. Though looking at past events, it’s safe to assume that you could earn credits, skins, and other cosmetics by participating in challenges. Usually, these challenges are tied to several game modes.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information is available.

Overwatch 2 anniversary event (2024): Game modes

Blizzard The Overwatch 2 anniversary event will be bringing back fan-favorite game modes, including Mirrorwatch.

Each week during the anniversary event, players will be able to play different game modes brought back from the past year, including the ones from April Fools, Mirrorwatch, and more. Here’s a complete timeline of all of them:

Week 1

Beast Hunt

Community Crafted Modes

Week 2

April Fools

Cosmic Crisis

Week 3

Mirrorwatch

Prop Hunt

Prop Hunt is no doubt one of the popular game modes due to its hilarious and chaotic nature. It’s still a while until then, but in case you need a refresher, use these tricks so you can win the game easily.