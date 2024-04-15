Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Rumors, news & speculation

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to release later this year. We’ve gathered everything known about the foldable phone, including specifications, rumored release timeline, and price expectations.

The Galaxy Z Flip series brought back the clamshell-style foldable phones. Samsung launched the Z Flip phones alongside the Z Fold phones, and while the book-style foldable has its place, many prefer the flip phones for their compact size.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 came out with several key improvements. The small screen on the front is now larger, with extra features in tow. The hinge design is improved, and Samsung added a brand-new processor for better performance.

Just remember that the device has not been officially announced yet, so take all of these rumors and leaks with a pinch of salt until the Korean giant officially reveals the device.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Release speculation

Samsung may announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the third quarter of 2024. Expect a launch sometime between July to August. The Z Flip 5 came out in July last year, we can expect the official announcement at Samsung’s next Unpacked event happening around the same time.

According to a South Korean publication, “Samsung Electronics is preparing to introduce the 6th generation Galaxy Z series in mid-July. The schedule is 3-4 weeks faster than in previous years.”

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price expectations

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to maintain a similar price point to its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, at around $1000. This isn’t based on insider information but based on Samsung’s consistent pricing trends. Samsung likes to keep their phone prices steady year-over-year, so no surprises here.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design and display

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 got a design refresh, with a bigger cover screen that can now be used for most things you’d normally do on the main screen. Samsung also swapped in a new hinge called the Flex hinge, which promises a smoother folding experience.

However, according to a report from Smartprix, the Z Flip 6 might not receive many design changes. It’ll still have the same basic shape, with a 6.7-inch folding main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The only difference might be that it’s a little thicker, at 7.4mm compared to the Z Flip 5’s 6.9mm. It’s unclear what this extra space will be used for.

The smartphone could use an FHD+Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside, while the cover screen may use a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel. It is expected to be available in light purple and mint green.

Samsung isn’t expected to change the hinge on the Z Flip 6, meaning you’d still see the crease in the display. Foldables from China’s Oppo and OnePlus have already managed to get rid of the crease, but Samsung is still lagging in this area.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications leaks

Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be getting some surprising hardware updates. According to Korean leaker @kro_roe, the version heading to the US might pack a Snapdragon SoC, while other regions might get the Exynos chipset.

Though the leaker didn’t mention specific model numbers, Samsung seems to be choosing between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400. The latter is already being used in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in certain markets.

Exynos chipsets manufactured by Samsung are generally considered inferior to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, the latest Exynos 2400 held its own compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Geekbench.

The leaker also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will offer 8GB and 12GB RAM variants— an improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, not all regions will receive the 12GB variant. Storage options will remain the same as last year at 256GB and 512GB.

GalaxyClub reports that Samsung is also testing larger batteries for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip model. Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 features 971mAh and 2620mAh batteries, which equals 3591mAh (advertised as 3700mAh). The Z Flip 6 is rumored to bump that up with 1097mAh and 2790mAh batteries, hitting around 3887mAh. Samsung is likely to market it as a 4000mAh unit, claims the Dutch publication. The smartphone’s charging speed may remain the same at 25W over a wire and 15W wirelessly.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s camera isn’t expected to get an upgrade either. The Z Flip 5 uses a dual camera system with a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide. The flip phone is expected to run Android 15 on the software front.

Should you wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 6?

You should consider waiting for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 if you’re using one of the older foldables or are newly switching to flip phones. You’ll benefit from the phone’s new processor, and since you’ll be purchasing a new device, you’ll receive longer software support. Similar to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung may offer the flip phone with seven years of major Android updates— which could be another reason to hold off. However, if you’re currently a Z Flip 5 user, sticking with your phone for another year is a wise choice.