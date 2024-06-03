Samsung Galaxy Ring: Everything we know so far

The South Korean brand introduced a new line of products in the January edition of Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy Ring. We’ve rounded up everything we know, from price speculation, to expected features.

After launching the Galaxy S24 lineup, Samsung successfully pulled out a “One more thing” at the January Galaxy Unpacked event, revealing the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is going to be the latest addition to Samsung’s lineup of wearable devices. It is expected to launch alongside the upcoming foldable phones at its next Unpacked event, set to be held in July.

Release window rumors

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be officially released in July at the Galaxy Unpacked event and may start retailing in August. Previous rumors suggested that the event may happen on July 10 in Paris. However, the latest reports state that the launch will occur on July 24.

Regardless of the date, the Ring is expected to arrive alongside the upcoming foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Rumored price

Samsung

Samsung has not yet confirmed the retail price of the Galaxy Ring. However, a quick look at the competitors is enough to suggest that the Galaxy Ring might be expensive.

Similar products in this category are priced around $300. For example, the Oura Ring retails at $299, while the Ultrahuman Ring Air is available at $349.

If these prices are anything to go by, you can expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring to retail around $300 at launch. However, until we get an official price point from Samsung, all we can do is speculate for now.

Design & expected features

The Galaxy Ring was showcased at MWC 2024, and Samsung has already listed it on its website, giving us a glimpse into its design. It looks exactly like any other smart ring and will come in three color variants – Black, Gold, and Silver.

The outer shell has a glossy metallic finish, while all the sensors and charging mechanisms are housed on the underneath side to help it charge and collect body vitals. The Ring will be available in 9 different size options, and is expected to weigh 3 grams. Samsung might introduce more sizes, finishes, and colors after launch.

Samsung

The Galaxy Ring has no indents or indicators to suggest how to wear it. The Oura right has a flat top to show which side needs to be on top. Wearing the ring properly is extremely important for accurate health data tracking.

Battery rumors

Though we have no insight into the battery life of the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is taking this part of the wearables pretty seriously. A report by Fnnews quotes Samsung Executives and states that the Galaxy Ring will have a battery life of five to nine days, and can collect data for long periods (compared to a smartwatch) as it doesn’t have a display.

The larger models of the Galaxy Ring are expected to have a longer battery life, suggesting that buying the bigger units would be more rewarding, at least for the battery backup.

A report by MySmartPrice that cites FCC certification records says that the Galaxy Ring will have three different battery sizes – 17 mAh, 18.5 mAh, and 22 mAh. This suggests that Samsung is looking to utilize that extra space available on the bigger Rings by adding a bigger battery.

Features

On features, the Galaxy Ring is rumored to come with ECG functionality and may also measure blood flow. Additionally, it may even be capable of monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen levels in addition to tracking sleep quality.

A senior Samsung executive, Hon Pak, said, “The ring represents that community of people who want health tracking that is more comfortable and less obtrusive…”It’s meeting the needs of a specific population of people who want to track and measure but in a different way.”

The Galaxy Ring may also monitor sleep apnea symptoms by tracking sleep patterns and blood oxygen changes. It may also maintain heart rate alerts during sleep. It is also expected to have specific features to monitor women’s health, such as skin temperature and fertility tracking.

During the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, the company teased “My Vitality Score,” which could be cumulative based on sleep quality, daily activity, and heart rate data. In an interview with ZDNet, Dr. Pak said it was created by combining health-tracking data from your activity, heart rate variability, and sleep habits.

Booster Cards is another feature that will send users insights throughout the day to motivate them to follow healthy habits. A report by CNET suggests that the Galaxy Ring will come with an interactive cognitive alertness test to help wearers determine the correctness of their scores.

Everything we want to see in a Samsung wearable

Samsung

Smart rings are preferred by users who like to monitor their sleeping patterns and accurate health tracking, but are unwilling to add another screen on their wrists. Since these rings do not have a display, the battery life is considerably better than a smartwatch.

We’d expect the same from the Galaxy Ring as well. Since it’s going to be a premium product, we hope that it is equally usable for users who do not have a Samsung phone. For example, while the Apple Watch is one of the best wearables, with the caveat that to access its best features, you have to use an iPhone.

As well as being able to track the health vitals, we hope it comes with wireless charging support so that users do not have to carry the charging cradle everywhere. Moreover, as it’s a small device, it can be easily lost like a piece of jewelry; we hope the Galaxy Ring can be tracked using the app if lost.