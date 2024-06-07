Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Samsung is reportedly following Apple’s lead with a new Ultra smartwatch. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series debuted with 2 models, a Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. However, the Korean company might be planning to go the Apple route with its Watch 7 series. Many reliable reports suggest Samsung has an “Ultra” Watch 7 in the works.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra might be Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, which was announced in 2022.

Apple’s Watch Ultra models are aimed at athletes and anyone who likes outdoor adventure. If leaks are to be believed, Samsung will be following an entirely different design approach than Apple, giving the watch a squircle look.

Article continues after ad

Expected price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch

The price of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is anyone’s guess at the moment. If the term “Ultra” is any indication, the watch could be priced higher than its non-Ultra siblings.

Article continues after ad

The Watch 6 starts at $299 for the 40mm version, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is priced at $399 for the 44mm version. Expect the Watch 7 Ultra to be $100-$200 more expensive than these two models. Apple’s Watch Ultra 2 costs $799.

Rumored release window

Samsung has stuck to releasing every new Galaxy Watch in August, but this year might be different. A Sammobile report suggests Samsung will hold its Unpacked event for the Galaxy Watch 7 about a month earlier, possibly on July 10th. We also expect the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring.

Article continues after ad

Design & display

Recent leaks suggest Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra might look quite different from the Apple Watch Ultra. Smartprix published renders, which are digital mockups, of the watch based on CAD files. These images show a design with a round watch face enclosed in an almost square body.

This squared-off shape echoes the “squircle” design element Samsung uses for app icons throughout its software.

Article continues after ad

The new design somewhat mirrors 2017’s Gear Sport smartwatch. Design is subjective, but the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra certainly looks odd. However, it’s good that Samsung isn’t simply copying Apple.

As can be seen in the renders, the watch includes three buttons, which is rare. Samsung has only ever used two buttons on the side of its smartwatches, but this iteration has a rounded button placed between the two normal buttons.

Article continues after ad

The function of this button is unclear, but given its shape, it could be a rotating crown to control watch functions. Leakers suggest it could be similar to the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be significantly larger and thicker than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with rumored dimensions of 47.0 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm.

Its watch band may also change, connecting directly to the watch body like the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch. It’s unclear if this new design incorporates a different attachment mechanism.

Article continues after ad

Specs

Amazon, Pexels Galaxy Watch 6

Much of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra’s specs aren’t known yet. It could have a case size of up to 47mm, with a case made out of titanium – much like the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Article continues after ad

It is said to be available in gray, silver, and beige, according to the usually reliable Android Headlines. The Galaxy Watch Ultra may also bring durability improvements over the standard Galaxy Watch 7, with 10ATM and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification applied.

The battery capacity on the smartwatch is reported to be 590mAh, the same as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a sort of predecessor to this Ultra model.

The wearable might bring a new chipset, moving to a 3nm architecture that should mean faster speeds with less power draw. It might have 32GB of storage like other Galaxy Watch 7 models, but brightness might get upped to 3,000 nits, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Article continues after ad

Android Headlines says there will only be an LTE and Wi-Fi model, which is going to push the price up.

Article continues after ad

Should you wait for the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra?

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is worth waiting for if you’re an athlete or outdoor enthusiast who also happens to be an Android user. Much like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is supposed to offer the most high-end features, whether it’s military-grade build or a bright display.