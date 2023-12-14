Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could offer real-time language translation

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might do real-time translation, making it easy to communicate with others.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship true wireless earbuds might be smarter and helpful than most earbuds on the market. According to South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper report, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might have a built-in interpreter feature.

These AI-powered earbuds will reportedly be capable of translating communication on a real-time basis. While we’ve seen earbuds with language translation features in the past, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might be able to do this without internet connectivity.

If this is true, you’d see the actual capabilities of artificial intelligence, which will process the voice data locally in real time, allowing two parties to communicate in different languages. This local processing means that the buds will not need internet connectivity to access a cloud server, translate the speech to the preferred language, and then output a translation.

The report reads (translated to English), “In the process of transferring data, the risk of personal conversation being exposed to the outside can also be blocked. It means that the era of one wireless earphone acting as a complete “interpreter for my ear” is approaching.”

It has been reported that Samsung is working on a new AI model, which might debut along with the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup – Galaxy S24.

Galaxy S24 series to get AI superpowers

David Martin

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series early next year. Besides many cosmetic changes, the Galaxy S24 is expected to have various built-in AI features.

It was rumored that Samsung might use generative AI capabilities to let users create wallpapers on the phone.

Samsung phones already use AI to help remove unwanted objects from images. With the upcoming OneUI 6.1, this will become more powerful and capable.

The rumored voice translation feature on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is an extension of the same On-Device AI capabilities adding a new dimension to an otherwise dumb pair of wireless buds.