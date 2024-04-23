Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 & 3 Pro: Everything we know so far

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are expected to be released later this year. We’ve gathered all the rumors and leaks, including release, price, and feature speculation.

When it comes to premium wireless earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds do not need any introduction. These tiny earbuds have improved over various iterations, and the Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro offered users a viable alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

But, the Galaxy’s earbuds are now due for an upgrade, and rumors suggest that the South Korean tech giant is already working on two successors. The Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro. These accessories are expected to take on Apple’s next-generation AirPods, and competitor products from Sony and Bose.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro: Release speculation

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Samsung generally hosts this event in July or August every year.

However, Samsung has yet to release both versions of Galaxy Buds in the same year. The Galaxy Buds 2 made its way out in August 2021, while the Buds 2 Pro was released in August 2022.

Similarly, the original Galaxy Buds were launched in 2019 and were followed by a series of earbuds, including the Buds Plus and Buds Live. The Buds Pro eventually saw the light of the day in 2021.

While Samsung ditched the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, the company introduced the Galaxy Buds FE in 2023. This gives us a clear hint that 2024 might be the first time the Pro and the regular Galaxy 3 Buds will be released at the same time.

Moreover, reports about the model number, firmware development, and other hints that both versions of the earbuds are launching in Q3 this year.

Galaxy 3 Buds and Buds 3 Pro: Price speculation

The Galaxy Buds 3 might retail at around $149, while the Buds 3 Pro could begin at $229 at a minimum. At the time of writing, no leaks or rumors hint at the tentative price of Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. However, checking the launch price of the previous iterations offers insight into the expected cost of these upcoming earbuds.

Variant Price Galaxy Buds $129 Galaxy Buds Pro $199.99 Galaxy Buds 2 $149.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $229

The Galaxy lineup of earbuds has become costlier with each iteration. This could mean that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro could carry a higher price tag at launch, should Samsung choose to raise the price.

Moreover, the price of raw components has been increasing over the last few years thanks to global economic factors, which makes it difficult for brands to upgrade tech without bumping up MSRPs. That said, $150 and $229 are already at par with most mid-range and affordable premium earbuds.

Samsung should make every effort to keep these earbuds affordable as competition is ramping up. Rumors claim that Apple’s upcoming AirPods will have fitness-focused features, and if Samsung wants to keep up, consumers will have to shell out more cash.

Galaxy 3 Buds and Buds 3 Pro: Rumored features

The rumor mill has been relatively silent on the expected features of Galaxy 3 Buds, and while we expect Samsung to upgrade the design and features, we don’t have any reports pointing to what to expect here.

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has been in the news thanks to various reports and leaks that have given us a hint about its key features. In December, we reported that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to come with a real-time translation feature.

While we’ve come across various earbuds with such a feature in the past, they all require internet connectivity. But, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Samsung is rumored to offer on-device real-time language translation, no connectivity required.

This could be a breakthrough feature, so long as it works well at launch.

Besides this, it is expected that Samsung will improve features like ANC, call quality, and battery life. Additional reports suggest that the Buds 3 Pro might also have a heart rate sensor built-in.

Galaxy 3 Buds and Buds 3 Pro: What we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro were almost perfect earbuds, offering a decently long battery life, impressive ANC, and excellent audio quality. However, we expect Samsung to improve the materials used on these buds.

Compared with Bose, Sony, and others, the plastic finish on the Galaxy Buds seems slightly inferior. Multiple users have complained of ear infections from Samsung’s buds, so we hope there’s a material-based upgrade to be found with its next-gen offering.

Additionally, Samsung showcased a Galaxy Buds concept at the CES 2024. While the company didn’t announce the product or reveal anything about its availability, a pair of buds with an OLED display on the case is an excellent and functional idea.

It was one of our favorite innovations from this year’s tech show, as it allows users to tweak the settings, turn ANC on or OFF, control music, and more without needing to pull out their phone every time.

Last but not least, Samsung’s latest smartphones rely heavily on AI – to improve performance, battery life, photos, videos, and more. We expect Samsung to use its AI knowledge in some form on its newest earbuds, but how Samsung might implement it remains to be seen.