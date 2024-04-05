Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Rumors, news & speculation

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung’s next foldable smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.

It’s been almost 5 years since Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. The company is currently on its fifth generation of foldable phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 being the latest. Samsung has polished these devices a lot in recent years, equipping them with better hinge, processor, and cameras.

The next generation of Samsung’s book-style foldable may debut later this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should bring several improvements here and there. You can expect a new processor, a revamped display, and small camera upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Release timeline speculation

Samsung may announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the third quarter of 2024. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced in July instead of August, when the company usually launches its foldables. The upcoming foldable will likely be announced around the same time at the brand’s Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Price expectations

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still under wraps. Leaks suggest Samsung might launch two Fold models this year. One could be a premium “Ultra” version, while the other, called Z Fold 6, might be significantly cheaper than its predecessor, the Z Fold 5. An unconfirmed report from a Korean publication claims this base model could cost around $800, whereas the Ultra version might stick to the Z Fold 5’s price of $1800.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design & display

Samsung

The Galaxy Fold 6 may not look very different from the Z Fold 5, but it could bring slight changes in the dimensions. Leaker and Samsung enthusiast @UniverseIce claimed in a post on X that the upcoming foldable will have a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 7:6 aspect ratio, and a 6.3-inch cover screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

The Z Fold 5’s cover screen has an aspect ratio of 23.1:9 which makes it hard to use. Other foldables such as the OnePlus Open and Pixel Fold, opt for broader cover screens, making them easier for you to type and use Android apps. However, the 22:9 aspect ratio on the Z Fold 6’s outer display should make it slightly easier to use.

That’s not the only display upgrade you could see on Z Fold 6. UniverseIce also mentions that the phone’s outer and inner displays will get higher resolutions. The leaker didn’t specify what resolution, though. For reference, the Z Fold 5 has an 1812 x 2176 foldable screen and a 904 x 2316 cover screen. The cover display may even see an increase in size from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches.

UniverseIce claims that the Z Fold 6 will be 12.1mm thick when folded shut, 5.6mm thick when unfolded, and weigh 239g. This would make the upcoming foldable slightly thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 5, which measures 13.4mm and 6.1mm when folded and unfolded, respectively, and weighs 253g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might retain the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. A previous rumor this year suggested that the foldable could adopt the main camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Galaxy Club debunked this claim, asserting that the Z Fold 6 will indeed maintain a 50MP main camera.

Details about the phone’s front camera and the under-display camera are still anyone’s guess at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specs

Samsung

Samsung’s next foldable device is expected to bring some noticeable hardware upgrades. One major improvement could be in its processor. Each Fold model typically comes with a top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor. For instance, the Z Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and there are rumors indicating that the Z Fold 6 might feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This chipset matches the one in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Yet, it might not be the same as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip seen in phones like the OnePlus 12. Samsung might go for an optimized version of Qualcomm’s latest processor, with a higher maximum clock speed at 3.4GHz.

The smartphone could come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, super-fast UFS 4.0 storage. Samsung doesn’t seem to be changing the foldable’s battery specs. @UniverseIce claims the Z Fold 6’s battery will remain same at 4400mAh with 25W charging. For reference, OnePlus Open has a 4805 mAh battery and ships with a charger capable of supporting the 67W charging speed in the box.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be a mild upgrade

Phones these days have mostly been getting minor upgrades, and it looks like the Z Fold 6 might follow suit. Rumors are saying that the only changes will be in the chipset and design. But you know how it goes with rumors, they’re not always spot-on. So, take it with a grain of salt.