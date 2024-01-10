Samsung shows off new Galaxy Buds at CES 2024 with one bright new feature

Samsung has showcased various devices at CES 2024, but a new pair of Galaxy Buds has caught our eyes, since it also includes an OLED screen.

Samsung has announced many screens at the CES. These include transparent displays, quirky projectors, foldable displays, and more. While most of these products will be available sooner or later, the Galaxy Buds with the OLED screen might never appear in retail shops.

These buds were first seen in a video uploaded by CNET’s senior editor, Lisa Eadicicco. Various charging cases could be seen in the video displaying the time, battery level, and other practical information that would be helpful for a user.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The circular display on the Galaxy Buds charging case looks innocuous and cute, but this could be a prototype, which the company says “it currently has no plans to launch as a real product.”

That said, this is not the first time we’ve seen an earbuds charging case with a built-in display. Under the JBL brand, Samsung introduced the JBL Tour Pro 2 last year, and the new JBL Live 3 will arrive later this year.

Article continues after ad

Do you really need a screen?

JBL

We already have a ton of screens all around us. Almost all gadgets come with a display, including smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, smart displays, and e-book readers. So, what is the point of adding another one to the list on a charging case?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though this is an argument, if you have a screen on the charging case, you can always tweak the settings, turn ANC off, check the battery level to ensure that the buds are charged before you step out, and more without pulling out your smartphone.

Article continues after ad

In a way, this easy-to-use small screen could help reduce your smartphone time, and this could come in handy for people who’re actively reducing their screen time.

That said, if any brand wants to implement such a screen on the charging case, it needs to be responsive and intuitive. Cutting corners on this screen might render it useless.

Article continues after ad

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

Article continues after ad

CES 2024: Where to watch | MoonWalker X AI shoes | MSI Claw | Blackberry-styles keyboard for iPhone | Xreal Air 2 Ultra | Razer gaming laptop | LG DukeBox | Nvidia RTX 40 Super series | LG CineBeam Qube | MSI x Monster Hunter | RayNeo Air X2 Lite | Audio Technica ATH-TWX7 | Razer Light Bar | Samsung Ballie