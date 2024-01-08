JBL reveals new slate of earbuds, speakers & more at CES 2024

JBL has revealed its slate of brand-new products at CES 2024, so strap in for all of the announcements, which we run through below.

At CES, JBL introduced a wide range of portable audio products that will be made available later this year. This Samsung-owned brand has products for users with active lifestyles who prefer access to high-quality audio with long battery life.

The company says most new products are made with sustainability in mind, use recycled material, and have user-replaceable battery packs. Here’s a quick look at all the new JBL products announced at CES.

Article continues after ad

JBL Live, Tune and Soundgear Series

JBL

The JBL Live Buds 3 features an LCD panel on the charging case, which lets you control the earbuds settings right from the charging case. It has 10mm dynamic drivers tuned to offer JBLs Signature Hi-res sound. Other features include spatial audio support, adaptive noise cancellation, and access to Google’s device finder tool.

Article continues after ad

The Live Buds 3 series features three products – Live Buds 3, Beam 3, and Flex 3 – with almost the same features but slightly different designs.

The Live Buds 3 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance and offer 10 hours of battery life. The charging case provides three additional charging cycles.

Article continues after ad

The JBL Soundgear Sense uses open-ear technology, and 16.2mm dynamic drivers offer punchy bass and pure sound. It comes in a hybrid design, meaning you can use them with ear hooks or detachable neckbands.

Its key features include IP54 dust and splash resistance, Google Fast Pair compatibility, dual connection, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Article continues after ad

The JBL Tune is a budget TWS with a built-in DAC and high-resolution audio with JBL Pure Bass sound output.

Article continues after ad

JBL

The JBL Tune 770NC is an over-the-ear headphone with adaptive noise canceling and a battery life of up to 70 hours, a massive upgrade over the predecessors. It supports fast charging over the type-C port and gives you an extra three hours of battery with just five minutes of charge.

The JBL Tune 670NC is yet another wireless headphone that offers adaptive noise canceling and a battery life of up to 70 hours. It features the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and can connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The JBL Tune 720BT is a budget over-the-ear headphones that boasts up to 76 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, and high-quality sound streaming.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The JBL Tune 520BT is the cheapest of them all and promises a battery life of up to 57 hours and an extra three hours of battery with just five minutes of charge. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity and is designed for seamless switching between laptops and mobile devices.

Article continues after ad

Product Style Price Availability Live Buds 3 TWS $199.95 Summer 2024 Soundgear Sense Open Ear TWS $149.95 March 2024 Tune 310C TWS $24.95 March 2024 Tune 770NC Over-the-ear headphones $129.95 March 2024 Tune 670NC Over-the-ear headphones $99.95 March 2024 Tune 720BT Over-the-ear headphones $79.95 March 2024 Tune 520BT Over the ear headphones $49.95 March 2024

JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5, & JBL Go 4

JBL

The popular Xtreme 4 will continue the excellent work done by its predecessors. It will come with an AI Sound Boost feature that, JBL says, can analyze audio in real-time to optimize the acoustic output level, resulting in a more powerful and crystal-clear sound.

Article continues after ad

One of the biggest highlights of the JBL Xtreme 4 is its user-replaceable battery, which should increase product lifespan. Other key features include Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio capabilities, IP67 water and dust resistance, a multi-speaker connection, and a battery that offers 24 hours of play time.

Article continues after ad

JBL

As the name suggests, the JBL Clip 5 is a highly portable Bluetooth speaker that can be clipped using a carbineer. It boasts 12 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio capabilities, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, JBL Portable app support, and a multi-speaker connection via Auracast.

The JBL Go 4 is the smallest and the most compact Bluetooth speaker in the line-up. It boasts 7 hours of playtime, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio, and has a multi-speaker connection via the JBL Portable app and Auracast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Product Style Price Availability Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker $379.95 June 2024 Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker $99.95 June 2024 Go 4 Bluetooth speaker $49.95 June 2024

PartyBox Speakers, and Mic

JBL

As the name suggests, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is a speaker that lets you party anywhere, anytime. It features two high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters, producing the loudest volumes. It features 18 hours of playtime, an easy-to-swap-out replaceable battery, and FastCharge, where a 10-minute charge boost delivers two hours of playtime.

This new PartyBox Stage 320 can pair unlimited JBL PartyBox speakers and connect with other JBL using the Auracast application.

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 features powerful sound, deeper bass, and in-built RGB lights. The new JBL PartyBox Club 120 can pair unlimited JBL PartyBoxes together. It can connect with other JBL portable speakers via Auracast. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 joins the lineup with two mic inputs and one guitar input. It is compatible with the JBL PartyBox App. It boasts 12 hours of battery life via an easily swappable battery pack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic is an easy-to-use,plug-and-play mic, compatible with all JBL PartyBox speakers, and comes with 20 hours of run time. Its rechargeable battery can be charged while the mic is still in use.

Product Style Price Availability PartyBox Stage 320 Party speaker $599.95 April 2024 PartyBox Club 120 Party speaker $399.95 April 2024 PartyBox Wireless Mic Mic $149.95 April 2024

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.MoonWalker X AI shoes | MSI Claw | Blackberry-styles keyboard for iPhone | Xreal Air 2 Ultra | Razer gaming laptop | LG DukeBox | Nvidia RTX 40 Super series | LG CineBeam Qube | MSI x Monster Hunter