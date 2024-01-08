Samsung unveils eye-searingly bright new OLED TVs at CES 2024

Samsung has announced a huge range of devices at CES 2024, including OLEDs, QLEDs, the world’s first transparent MicroLED TVs, and an 8K Wireless Projector at CES 2024.

Samsung is looking to kick start its CES 2024 campaign on a high. The South Korean company has announced many products, including new OLED and QLED TVs, a new transparent MicroLED panel, and an 8K wireless projector apart from other products.

The updated S95D lineup OLED TVs from Samsung are not only 20% brighter than its predecessor and have a high refresh rate, making them ideal for gaming. But, the panels are also Pantone-validated for color accuracy, resulting in deeper blacks and richer color reproduction.

These new TVs are “the brightest OLED screen from Samsung yet” and will be available up to 77 inches. The company says these TVs support a 144-hz screen refresh rate and have a nifty trick up their sleeves.

With OLED Glare Free technology, which Samsung says has been “specifically designed for 2024 OLED screens,” this range of TVs produces life-like images and reduces reflections. You can enjoy a distraction-free, immersive viewing experience even if you place the TV near a window or a source of direct sunlight.

The S95D runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, allowing users to access free content. The TVs support HDR10 and 10 Plus but continue to lack Dolby Vision support.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Apart from the impressive OLED displays, the company also unveiled mighty new Quantum Dot LED TVs. The company calls them Samsung’s AI Screens, powered by “on-device AI technology,” offering a premium viewing experience.

The Neo QLED TVs are available in 8K and 4K resolutions, and Samsung’s NQ8 AI Gen3 powers the 2024 Neo QLED 8K. This CPU is twice as fast as its predecessor and, according to Samsung, is capable of immaculate audio quality, on par with the stunning 8K picture quality on screen.

Everything else

Besides the consumer-ready OLED and QLED TVs, Samsung also showcased transparent MicroLED displays. This futuristic tech will make its way to consumers in the coming years and, as of now, looks like something right out of a sci-fi movie and might be used by business users for the time being.

The company also unwrapped the world’s first 8K ultra short throw projector that is wireless and comes with features like premium home audio, cloud gaming, always-on voice with far-field mic, and four multi-view screen splits.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

