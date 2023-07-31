New PS5 beta update brings big changes to audio, storage & more

Sony has detailed the latest beta for the PlayStation 5. It brings new audio, accessibility, and storage options to the PS5.

The PS5 is currently seeing hotly contested rumors surrounding the potential PS5 Pro. However, Sony hasn’t forgotten about its consoles in people’s homes, as it launches a new beta update that overhauls key features on the PS5.

Rolling out today, PS5 users able to load up beta software can gain access to new audio features with Dolby Atmos. The 3D audio software uses a series of algorithms when connected to an Atmos-enabled headset to generate 3D audio.

Games genuinely do feel like they’ve come alive when using this tech, which has been available on PC and Xbox for some time. It should also help those into esports or multiplayer titles hear a lot more of the in-game world before they have to respawn.

Sony expands PS5 storage options to 8TB

Sony is also expanding the storage options on the PS5. The extra internal NVMe SSD can now support up to 8TB of M.2, PCIe 4.0 storage.

8TB NVMe drives aren’t all that common, and clearly, this is Sony planning far ahead for when the prices drop. Currently, a Sabrent 8TB drive will cost you $999.

A Corsair drive also retails for over $1000. While SSD prices are coming way down, niche drive sizes like an 8TB NVMe still hold that expensive price tag.

The beta also brings critical support for the PS5’s upcoming accessibility controller. The Access Controller will cost $89.99 and will open the system to a new audience.

Huge overhauls to PlayStation 5 accessibility options

In the beta’s settings, there are options for the PlayStation 5 to work with an “assist” controller as long as a DualSense controller (or an eligible third-party one) is connected.

The Access Controller doesn’t launch until December 6, but allowing disabled users to utilize the console now. Sony is also positioning the feature as a way to help younger children through sections without snatching the controller away.

Among the helpful features, Sony is also allowing for greater control over the PS5 itself.

You’ll be able to turn off the beep as it boots, along with turning on haptic feedback in menus. Search comes to the game library to help you find titles, while more extensive social features are going to be available too.

This includes previewing an activity a friend is doing, updates to the party UI, and emoji reactions.

Unlike on Windows, macOS, or Xbox, you have to sign up for the beta updates via Sony’s site. They will then get in touch with you if you’re selected.