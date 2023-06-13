How to install the macOS Sonoma beta

Want to try out the latest macOS version, Sonoma, before it officially releases? Here’s how to do it in just a few easy steps.

MacOS Sonoma was announced at WWDC and brings with it a host of new features. However, Apple doesn’t usually launch its operating systems until later in the year, leaving us with a few months before it lands on systems.

However, we’re impatient and like the latest things. The newest shiniest toys, and of course, beta software.

You will also need to sign up for an Apple Developer account, which simply means logging into the developer area and agreeing to the terms and conditions. Once you’ve done this, you can swing through to the next steps.

Download and install macOS Sonoma beta

Before you decide to install macOS Sonoma, you’ll want to take precautions for vital pieces of data. Back up your Mac through your preferred method (using Time Machine, or simply back up to some external storage) and head into the General area of your Settings app.

You can do this by going to Settings > General and then when there, you’ll be presented with a few options. Choose Software Update.

If you’re up to date, you can skip forward a little bit. However, if you’re still on an older version of macOS Ventura, make sure you update beforehand.

For those who can’t get the update to progress, you’ll need to press the i in a circle next to “Security updates only” and toggle on “Install macOS updates”.

After you’ve updated, you’ll be presented with an option to choose Beta Updates. Press the i and you should be able to choose the developer build of macOS Sonoma. It should take about an hour to install the update.

This is a developer build and is quite early at that. While we’ve experienced no real issues using it day-to-day, it could be a little rocky depending on your usage. With Sonoma installed, you can start testing out the Game Porting Kit that should let you play games like Diablo IV and other titles.

