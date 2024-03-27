1TB NVMe SSD drops under $100 in perfect storage upgrade deal

If you find you need more storage in your gaming PC then this Crucial T500 1TB SSD is currently available with 50% off in great Amazon deal.

Many modern AAA games can take up a lot of storage space. All those high-resolution textures and character models need to go somewhere, after all. If you have found yourself looking at the ‘drive full’ error message, then this Amazon deal on a 1TB Crucial T500 NVMe M.2 SSD might be just what you need.

The Crucial T500 is compatible with desktop gaming PCs, gaming laptops, and even game consoles like the PlayStation 5. It uses the NVMe M.2 form factor which means it is small and unobtrusive, so it will not block air flow. The M.2 form factor also means it is easy to install, fitting right into a compatible M.2 slot.

Users of the Crucial T500 can look forward to sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,800MB/s. This means games and applications will load much faster than ‘spinning rust’ HDDs and even faster than older-style SSDs. Crucial estimates that games can load up to 16% faster and up to 42% faster in content creation applications such as video editing.

Included in the purchase of the Crucial T500 is one month of free access to the Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan when the Crucial T500 SSD is registered.

With 50% off the MSRP, the Crucial T500 SSD is a great option to upgrade your PC, laptop, or games console, especially since the price of SSD storage is expected to see a considerable increase over the next few months.

