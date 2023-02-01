All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023

Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service.

Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.

For those who may not know, the PS Plus Collection offers up a group of 20 PS4 titles that PS5 owners can take add to their library and download as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus’ Essential tier or above.

Article continues after ad

As such, this article will give a brief rundown of the 20 games that are part of the PS Plus Collection, so players can easily know what they need to download before the collection is gone for good on May 9, 2023.

All 20 games in PS5’s PS Plus Collection

1. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is the final game in the Arkham tetralogy developed by Rocksteady Studios and WB Montreal. The game centers around the iconic Caped Crusader as he traverses Arkham City and confronts villains like Scarecrow, the Riddler, and the mysterious Arkham Knight.

Rocksteady Studios The final entry in the Batman Arkham series.

Additionally, Rocksteady Studios introduced the Batmobile as a major part of gameplay to set it apart from its predecessors.

Article continues after ad

2. Battlefield 1

2016’s Battlefield 1 is a first-person shooter developed by Dice as the 10th installment in the Battlefield series. The game is set during World War 1 and utilizes historic weapons like bolt-action rifles, submachine guns, flamethrowers, poison gas, and more.

Most players know the Battlefield series thanks to its massive maps and large player counts, which once again carried over to Battlefield 1.

3. Bloodborne

FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed title Bloodborne is also part of the PS Plus Collection. Bloodborne contains many elements of the traditional Souls formula but adds interesting tweaks to them such as overall faster gameplay, an emphasis on aggressive play, and a new risk-and-reward style approach to combat and healing.

Article continues after ad

Sony

Bloodborne is one of the PS4 console generation’s most revered titles, with many FromSoftware fans pleading for the developer to release a remake or sequel sometime in the future.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

This version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 includes the full base game as well as the Zombies Chronicles expansion, which provides eight remastered classic Zombies maps from past entries like World at War, and Black Ops 1 and 2.

Many fans of the series consider 2015’s Black Ops 3 to be the best COD in the series, thanks to its strong gameplay, solid campaign mode, and engaging Zombies content.

5. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy developed by Vicarious Visions is a compilation of remasters for the first three Crash Bandicoot titles originally developed by Naughty Dog. This includes remasters for Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped.

Article continues after ad

6. Days Gone

Days Gone is 2019’s zombie action-adventure title developed by Bend Studio. The game follows Deacon St. John as he navigates a post-apocalyptic Oregon via motorcycle as he deals with a zombie outbreak that’s decimated the globe.

Bend Studio A glimpse of Days Gone’s zombie hordes in action.

Days Gone’s unique Zombie Horde mechanics set it apart from other games in the genre, as players will have to navigate the best way to take on hundreds of zombies swarming to devour them through the use of different traps and weapons.

7. Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human is the latest game developed by Quantic Dream—the studio known for narrative-based adventure games like Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls.

Article continues after ad

Detroit: Become Human follows three different androids: Connor, Kara, and Markus who each play different roles in a world where the laws and worldview surrounding androids is reaching a boiling point.

8. Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is the latest entry in Bethesda’s Fallout series. Fallout 4 takes place in a post-apocalyptic New England known as ‘The Commonwealth,’ and follows a Vault Dweller whose partner is murdered and child is stolen while in cryogenic sleep.

Bethesda Fallout 4 of course includes plenty of imagery from its mascot, the Vault Boy.

The Vault Dweller travels across the game’s vast open world to uncover the mystery of what happened to their missing child while exploring the hostile, decimated environment of The Commonwealth.

9. Final Fantasy 15

Touted as Final Fantasy entry for long-time fans and newcomers alike, Final Fantasy 15 follows Noctis Lucis Caelum, who is the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Lucis. Noctis is joined by his three friends and protectors: Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto as the group travel the continent to rescue Lucis’ stolen Crystal from the Niflheim Empire.

FFXV strays from the series’ traditional turn-based combat in favor of action-oriented gameplay. The game also features a massive open world with plenty of sidequests and dungeons to explore along the way.

10. God of War

2018’s God of War developed by Sony Santa Monica is another one of the PS4 generation’s most celebrated titles. The game features Kratos surrounded by Norse mythology in the realm of Midgard, along with his young son Atreus.

Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War 2018 takes Kratos from his Greek roots and puts him into the Norse realm of Midgard.

God of War 2018 is an action-adventure title with deep combat systems and a compelling narrative, that follows Kratos and Atreus’ journey to fulfill the final request of Kratos’ deceased wife, Fey.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

11. Infamous Second Son

Infamous Second Son was a launch title for the PS4 released in 2014. The game is a follow-up to Sucker Punch Productions’ first two Infamous titles and follows new protagonist Delsin Rowe.

Like the first two Infamous titles, players are able to utilize unique superpowers to traverse the open world and defeat enemies. Additionally, the game includes a morality system that affects the overall outcome of the game’s narrative.

12. Monster Hunter: World

2018’s Monster Hunter: World is an action role-playing game where players take on the role of Hunters who fight giant monsters in a variety of different locales. Much of the appeal of the Monster Hunter series comes from the wide array of weapons players can learn and master, each with their own unique abilities and combo systems.

Capcom

Unfortunately, this version of the game does not come with the Iceborne expansion, which offers a host of new monsters to fight and weapons to craft.

13. Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X is the tenth main installment in the Mortal Kombat series developed by NetherRealm Studios. Upon release, console versions of the game received critical thanks to the presentation, gameplay, and story.

The game introduced two new types of Finishers, Quitality and Faction Kills, alongside the series’ classic Fatalities.

14. Persona 5

2016’s Persona 5 is the breakout hit from Atlus’ Persona series. Released 4 years after Persona 4 Golden, the game follows a high school student who transfers to an academy in Tokyo after being falsely accused of assault.

The main character and his classmates eventually stumble upon a supernatural realm called the metaverse born from humanity’s twisted, subconscious desires where the students form a group called the Phantom Thieves to right the wrongs of society.

A lineup of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts at the center of Persona 4.

The game features modern JRPG elements and a robust social calendar system, where players must decide on what actions to take each day to form bonds with party members and enhance skills.

15. Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet & Clank is a re-imagining of the original 2002 title of the same name released by Insomniac Games. Set on the fictional planet Veldin, a Lombax mechanic named Ratchet dreams of joining the Galactic Rangers—an elite team of heroes who protect the galaxy.

Eventually, Ratchet meets a defective Warbot who he names Clank, and the two team up to stop the evil schemes of Dr. Nefarious. In terms of gameplay, Ratchet & Clank stays true to the original’s platforming gameplay and a wide array of different weapons to use in combat.

16. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a survival horror game developed by Capcom that brought the iconic franchise to a first-person perspective for the first time.

Capcom Resident Evil 7 received critical acclaim upon release thanks to its first-person gameplay and narrative.

The game follows Ethan Winters as he searches for his missing wife, Mia, at the twisted Baker family estate in Louisiana. Additionally, 2021’s Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Ethan’s story in RE7.

17. The Last Guardian

The Last Guardian is an action-adventure game with puzzle elements developed by Japan Studio’s Team Ico, who previously developed Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

The game follows a young boy who befriends an enormous creature called Trico. The two work together to explore areas, solve puzzles, and fight enemies.

18. The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us Remastered is the original remaster of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us released in 2014 on PS4. This version of the game included higher fidelity compared to the original PS3 release along with extra features like developer commentary as well as the DLC story Left Behind.

It’s worth noting that this remaster is not the same as 2022’s Last of Us Part 1, which is considered a full remake of the original game.

19. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End is the fourth and final installment in the Uncharted series. Developed by Naughty Dog, the game follows former treasure hunter Nathan Drake who’s brought out of retirement after a chance encounter with his brother Sam Drake.

Sony Nathan Drake’s fourth puts the treasure hunter through the wringer and emphasis the destructive aspects of his lifestyle.

Similar to previous entries in the series, Uncharted 4 is a third-person action-adventure game where players engage in gunfights, solve puzzles, and explore detailed environments.

20. Until Dawn

Lastly, Until Dawn is a third-person interactive horror title developed by Supermassive Games. The game follows a group of teenagers who reunite at a lodge in the fictional Blackwood Mountains one year after a tragedy befalls two members of their friend group.

Over the course of the night, the eight friends encounter strange, horrific events as each of the teenagers try to survive until dawn. The game features a dynamic narrative that is affected through the Butterfly Effect system—where each choice a character makes affects other decisions and narrative beats down the line.

And that’s all 20 games that are included as part of the PS Plus Collection on PS5. These games will remain free and available to download for all PS5 owners with an active PS Plus subscription until May 9, 2023. Those who have not added these games to their library should do so before them, as it is their last chance to own these games for free before they are removed from the service.