Upgrade your PS5 with 2TB SSD in this last minute Cyber Monday deal

If you’ve found that the default storage on your PS5 just isn’t enough, this offer on a Samsung 980 Pro might be exactly what you need.

A lot of people will be taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to grab a PlayStation 5, or explore the deals on the PlayStation Store to snag a few bargain games. The trouble with that is that modern games is that they take up a fair amount of storage, and users might find the default 825GB getting a bit full. To solve this problem, Amazon has made the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD part of its Cyber Monday deals with 8% off.

The Samsung 980 Pro has been one of the best options for upgrading PS5 storage since it was launched. Though not quite as fast as its sibling, the Samsung 990 Pro, it is just as capable, of delivering smooth and reliable performance. With 8% off its usual price making it even more attractive, it’s a solid option not only for a PS5 upgrade but for PC builds and upgrades, too.

Performance at a lower price

It doesn’t seem so long ago that SSDs were double or triple the price they are now, and deals like this one make them even more affordable. Technology keeps marching forward, making these fast NVMe SSDs easier and cheaper to manufacture and bringing prices down for consumers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amazon, Pexels

Fortunately, it is simple to change the SSD on a PS5. Users only need to remove the side plates and access the small compartment that houses with SSD. The lid can be removed with a small Phillips screwdriver, and the slot for the NVMe SSD will be revealed. Remove the old SSD, insert the new one, and screw it back together, then replace the side panels. This entire process takes minutes to do and is simple even for those unfamiliar with repairing or modifying electronics.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.