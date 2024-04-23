Wondering how to enable Dolby Atmos on PS5? Using the feature will get you the most out of your Dolby spatial audio sound system, and your favorite PS5 games.

If you have an elaborate home sound system setup, you’ll want to make the most of it. Yet, until an update last year, playing PlayStation 5 games on your Dolby Atmos hardware meant missing out on the immersive audio experience.

Luckily, in September 2023, Sony launched Dolby Atmos support in a new console update. Now, you can experience spatial audio on the PS5. So long as you have a Dolby Atmos-supported soundbar or a supported pair of speakers, you can enable Dolby Atmos on PS5.

How to set up Dolby Atmos on PS5

Turn on PS5

Select User profile

Navigate to ‘Settings’

Go to ‘Sound’

Select ‘Audio Output’

Go to ‘Audio Format (Priority)’

Select ‘Dolby Atmos’

To enable Dolby Atmos on the PS5, first, access the Sony console’s settings menu. Turn on your PS5, select your user profile, and select the small cog icon to access the console’s system settings.

From the PS5 settings, scroll down and select ‘Sound’, then navigate to and select ‘Audio Output.’ On the next screen, scroll down until you find the menu option labeled ‘Audio Format (Priority).’

Select ‘Audio Format (Priority) and a small drop-down menu will appear. From this menu, select ‘Dolby Atmos’ to enable Dolby Atmos on your PS5.

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is a type of branded spatial audio, which brings added layers of immersion to the audio of your PlayStation 5 games. Originally developed for the cinema, Dolby Atmos places sound within a 3D environment. Those sounds can appear as though to sound above, below, or all around you – like the sound of bullets whizzing by, or planes flying overhead.

Today’s modern AAA games can be incredibly detailed. With spatial audio technology like Dolby Atmos enabled on your PS5, your PS5 games can have another layer of detail and immersion. Hearing your game audio in a 3D space, as opposed to surround sound, can help you pinpoint the source of sounds, and give you the edge over other players.

What do I need to enable Dolby Atmos?

To make the most out of Dolby Atmos on PS5, you need to have a Dolby Atmos-supported soundbar or a pair of speakers. The soundbar, or speakers, will need to be plugged into the HDMI eARC connection on your smart TV, and through one of the HDMI 2.1 ports on your Sony console.

