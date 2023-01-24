The best PS5 headsets in 2023: Level up your PlayStation 5 audio

Choosing the best PS5 headset for you is a pretty serious matter. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite headsets that will level up your PS5 audio experience.

The PS5 has been out for a while now, and with that comes an ecosystem of accessories for the console, too. Headsets on PlayStation 5 are no different, either. You’ll be able to experience 3D audio through just about any PlayStation 5 headset, and you’ll be able to make use of both wired and wireless options, too.

So, with so many options out there, all boasting different tech, what should you look for when picking up the best PS5 headsets? We’ll go through our top picks below.

Steelseries Arctis Nova 7P: The best PS5 headset overall

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Dongle, Detachable 3.5mm wire (Headset jack/combination jack)

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 20 – 20,000 Hz

Weight: 325g

Compatibility: PS5, PC, Wired

Features: ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone, SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite with Pro-grade Parametric EQ, 360° Spatial Audio

Price: $179.99

For our money, Steelseries makes some of the best headsets around, and their Nova series of upgraded headsets is no different. The “P” at the end of the moniker denotes its compatibility with PlayStation consoles, and with excellent wireless audio, a retractable headset, and a smart USB-C connection, you’ll not be left wanting when it comes to this headset. Coming in with a lightweight, you will barely find anything to complain about when it comes to weight, quality, and comfort.

With a built-in 2.4Ghz dongle, this headset will work wirelessly, and also work on other devices that are not your PS5, too, making it excellently versatile.,

We reviewed the Xbox variant of this headset, and called it “Worth the price of admission and will likely be your go-to for the next few years”.

EPOS H6PRO: The best wired PS5 headset

Connectivity: Detachable 3.5mm wire (Mic + Headset jack/combination jack)

Driver diameter: 42mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 309g (Open), 322g (Closed)

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm combo jack, headphone jack, and mic jack

Features: Detachable magnetic lift-to-mute microphone, dual-axis earcups

Price: $179

If you don’t want to mess around with charging your headset, then the EPOS H6PRO has some of the best sound quality that we have ever heard from a gaming headset. The H6PRO comes in an open-back and closed-back variant. The open-backed model is excellent for listening to music, but the closed-back model has a narrower soundstage, where it might be slightly easier to hear enemy footsteps.

Whichever model you choose, the quality coming out of this headset is astonishing, and we think it might be the best-wired headset on the market right now. In our review, we stated that it was was “an incredibly accomplished gaming headset, with all-around quality that manages to balance high-quality sound and gaming performance.”

Sony INZONE H9: The best noise-cancelling PS5 headset

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-A dongle (2.4Ghz wireless)

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 5Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 330g

Compatibility: PC, PS5, Bluetooth devices

Features: 32-hour battery life, active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio, multichannel mixing, INZONE HUB software

Price: $299.99

Sony’s recently released INZONE headsets are also a great option for those looking for excellent noise cancelling, and native support with the PS5, too. These will fit right in with your Dualsense Edge controller and whatever other accessories that you so choose to pick. For those in noisy environments, the INZONE H9 is a fantastic pick for those who are looking for something premium, and fits in with the rest of their setup, too.

While pricy, the INZONE H9 is a premium headset through-and-through, as we noted in our review where we said “You get great audio, with additional noise-cancelling, and it manages to work flawlessly via 2.4Ghz on either PC or PS5.”

Steelseries Arctis Nova 1: The best budget PS5 headset

Dexerto The Arctis Nova is an affordable headset with impressive sound quality.

Connectivity: Detachable 3.5mm wire (Headset jack/combination jack)

Frequency response: 20 – 22,000 Hz

Weight: 236g

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm combo jack, headphone jack, and mic jack

Features: ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone, SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite with Pro-grade Parametric EQ, 360° Spatial Audio

Price: US $59.99

The Steelseries Arctis Nova 1 might be the younger sibling to the beefier Arctis Nova 7, but it manages to retain a lightweight and premium design all the while. This wired headset has everything you’d expect, fantastic audio quality, and a great microphone attached to it with a retractable design for use while you’re playing games.

Given the attractive price point of just $59.99, the Arctis Nova 1 is a potent performer, and you’ll struggle to find a better headset at this price point. In our review, we said “Whether it’s the crystal clear audio, minimalistic design, or Sonar Software, SteelSeries has created an ultra-lightweight slim profile headset that’s ideal for gamers on a budget.”

Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: The best premium PS5 headset

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4ghz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 10–22,000 Hz (Wireless), 10-40,000 Hz (Wired)

Mic: Bidirectional Noise-Canceling

Weight: 338g

Compatibility: PC, Mac, Playstation, Switch, Xbox (Xbox version only)

Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Hot-swappable battery

Price: $349.99

When it comes to the king of gaming headsets, you really can’t get any better than the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. We’re huge fans of Steelseries, as you might have been able to tell through this list, and the gaming headset on offer here is just a cut above the rest. I thas a hot-swappable battery, and a DAC that sits on your desk, too.

In our review, we called the Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless “one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today. With unique features that you can’t get anywhere else” and that still rings true almost a year on from its release. You really can’t do much better than this, though you will be paying a lot for the privelige.

