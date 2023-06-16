Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Steam Deck?

NetherRealm‘s latest reboot of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 1, is launching quite soon and we’re curious as to whether it’ll land on the Steam Deck.

Mortal Kombat 1 is launching on September 19 and is landing pretty much everywhere with a controller. Though, the question remains, will it come to the Steam Deck?

As the game is launching on Steam, the real question will be if Mortal Kombat 1 remains compatible with Proton. So far, Mortal Kombat has an iffy relationship with the Steam Deck.

MK 11 straight-up doesn’t work according to users on ProtonDB, while Mortal Kombat X is verified. The first reboot of the series, MK9, works with some mild issues due to Proton.

Meanwhile, ProtonDB actually rates all three modern Mortal Kombat games with a Gold rating. This is good, but there can be some hiccups or needed tweaking to get them running.

This isn’t to say that NetherRealm won’t be considering the Steam Deck, as its massive explosion in popularity means that a lot of games’ first questions when they hit PC, is “Will it work with the Steam Deck?”

The game is running on Unreal 5, so there doesn’t seem to be any concern over the engine causing compatibility issues. What could potentially stop Mortal Kombat 1 from working on Steam Deck is anti-cheat. If NetherRealm implements particular anti-cheats that require a Windows kernel to run, we might be out of luck.

Mortal Kombat 1 should be able to run on Steam Deck

NetherRealm

Not all hope is lost though, as Street Fighter 6 and a wealth of other fighting games work just fine on the Steam Deck. We’d suspect that with the launch and success of the platform, Mortal Kombat 1 should support the Steam Deck on release.

There’s also a Switch version coming but is being handled by other teams. This will probably be a super low graphics version, and those settings might potentially carry over to the PC version as well. As long as it hits that solid 60FPS, playability isn’t an issue.

If Proton does fail though, there’s always the option to install Windows to your system instead.