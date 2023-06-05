Nvidia DLSS upgrade could be coming for Unreal Engine 5

There could be a brand-new Nvidia DLSS upgrade for Unreal Engine 5 titles, but no one knows what the new feature could actually do yet.

Nvidia’s DLSS feature is already one of our favorite features of graphics cards. Nvidia’s RTX 40-series revealed its frame-generation features, and more could be on the horizon. Spotted on a Reddit post on a new Unreal Engine stream, an option appears that no one has seen before.

According to Videocardz, DLSS gets classified into several different preset modes. A denotes Performance, Balanced and Quality options in the software. B denotes Ultra performance mode. C is currently also used for Performance, Balanced, and Quality in faster-paced games. D is yet another that features the trio but is focused on image stability. E goes unused, and finally, F is for Ultra Performance and DLAA.

Article continues after ad

Unreal Engine stream reveals mystery DLSS “G” preset

In this Unreal Engine showcase, a new preset is shown off, denoted by “G”. We don’t know anything about the preset, as it does not appear in any documentation for the software currently. Users speculate that it could be an earlier version of DLSS frame generation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But, it could be something entirely new, too. Right now, there’s no way to find out if this new DLSS preset is an existing tool, or an unannounced feature. We’d expect Nvidia to shout about it when it finally gets revealed. But, for now, we just have to twiddle our thumbs and wait for Nvidia to release any documentation that might reveal what it actually is.

Article continues after ad

We hope that the feature will not only be available for RTX 40-series users, but work on older graphics cards, too. Though, we’ll still just have to wait and see what the new feature actually is and how it works.

With September rapidly approaching, we think that Nvidia could also be preparing a potential RTX 4090 Ti, as the company soars into the trillion-dollar club following its success in the data center and AI industries.