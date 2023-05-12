AMD Radeon RX 7600 has price reportedly leaked in France

The next AMD graphics card, aimed at mid-ranged PCs, has had its price leaked from a French tech outlet. It looks like good news for the US.

A French tech outlet, Cowcotsworld, has allegedly leaked the price of the upcoming AMD GPU, the RX 7600, coming in at €349. It’s AMD’s mid-range card, aimed more at 1080p and 1440p gaming, rather than breaking the boundaries of what’s doable.

Built on the Navi 33 architecture, the RX 7600 will come in an 8GB flavor. Its primary competitor this generation, the RTX 4060 Ti, will apparently launch with a 16GB model later this year. An 8GB card is set to launch within a few days of AMD’s effort, however.

Concerns have been raised over the lack of clarification of its being priced with or without VAT, however, most European countries will list it with an included VAT or heavily signify if it isn’t. As it currently hasn’t been determined, we’re assuming the card will cost the full price of €349, with a possibility of it coming in at €419.

AMD’s last mid-range GPU, the RX 6600, launched at $379, with the RX 7600 pretty much at the same price. Team Red has been pricing its hardware quite competitively against Nvidia’s flagship cards. The 7900 XT and XTX are priced below $1000., while the 4090 currently retails for well over $1500 in some stores.

Higher-end GPUs are still MIA

AMD

AMD has forgone the launches of the RX 7800 and 7700 in favor of getting a cheaper model out of the door to assert dominance over a current Nvidia-heavy industry.

The cheaper cards will be warmly welcomed, as using Steam hardware surveys as an indicator of what PC players are using, always shows these mid-ranged GPUs to be the most popular.

AMD’s RX 7900 XT got a very positive review from us, with its raw power impressing us across the board. However, features like raytracing and supersampling still need some work.