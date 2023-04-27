AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT: Price, specifications & benchmark speculation

AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 XT is pipped to be the next graphics card released in Team Red’s current-generation lineup, so we’ve scoured the internet for all the details from price to release date, specifications, and more.

AMD has been known for long being one of the only manufacturers who can make a dent in the GPU market, which has long since been dominated by Nvidia. However, despite this, their current lineup of RDNA 3 graphics cards remains incredibly performant compared to their price.

However, the RX 7600 XT will be released after a relatively long break between GPU releases, we’ve not yet seen the RX 7700 XT or an RX 7800 XT. Instead, AMD appears to be moving straight down to the mid-range RX 7600 XT, which would be in direct competition with the likes of the RTX 4060 TI and RTX 4060.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, the RX 7600 XT will be released on May 25, 2023. This will reportedly come following reviews for the GPU, which are set to land the day before.

This leaked release date would put it in direct competition with Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti, which is rumored to launch around the same time. While AMD makes use of FSR, Nvidia has access to DLSS 3‘s frame-generation tech, which could put AMD at a disadvantage at the mid-range.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT price speculation

AMD

While we’ve not heard much about pricing, we’d expect the RX 7600 XT to be in the $300-$399 range. The sub-$500 GPU market has been stagnant since the release of the RTX 3060, and it desperately needs to be shaken up, as that GPU is now over two years old at this point.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT specifications leak

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT will reportedly feature a Navi 33 die, while the GPU will also be equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, making it ideal for gaming at 1080p, with a 32MB L3 cache. The GPU has a boost clock of “above 2.6 GHz” and will consume 175W of power.

Other details of the specifications, including stream processor count are currently unknown.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT benchmark leaks

According to the leaks from Moore’s Law is Dead, the RX 7600 XT will be around 11% faster than the RX 6650 XT. From that assumption, you should expect the RX 7600 XT to achieve a score of around 5000 in Time Spy Extreme.

Given that these benchmarks were performed on an engineering sample, we would say that you should take these early benchmarks with a pinch of salt, as there are just so few details on the actual specifications of the graphics card out there right now.