AMD RX 7600 XT rumored with crucial upgrade to combat Nvidia

AMD is rumored to be preparing its mid-range RX 7600 XT, which is currently rumored to boast 16GB of VRAM.

The AMD GPU rumor mill is spinning up once again, and this time it is for a souped-up version of the RX 7600, which was released earlier this year. The new GPU, alleged to be dubbed the AMD RX 7600 XT seeks to do battle with Nvidia’s entry-level offering, the RTX 4060 and rumored RTX 3050 6GB.

The source of the leak, Benchlife, states that AMD might launch the GPU, which will come along with 16GB of VRAM. This has been an incredibly contentious topic for those in the PC-building community this year. Many game PC ports, such as Immortals of Aveum, Forspoken, and The Last of Us Part 1 have demanding VRAM requirements. Simply put, 8GB might not be enough for many users in 2024.

This is something that Nvidia has come under fire for with its current lineup of RTX 40-series graphics cards. However, Team Green might be sticking to their guns until the release of the RTX 50-series chips, which might launch in 2025.

RX 7600 XT release rumors are light

While we might only have some light rumors to go by right now, according to the leak, you might be able to expect the card to land sometime in 2024.

The 16GB of VRAM really is the highlight of this GPU, as it is double the capacity of its weaker sibling, the RX 7600. You should just hope that the rest of the GPU has an adequate spec bump to match.

While you shouldn’t expect blistering performance from the GPU, you should still expect adequate performance at 1080p. We suspect that 2024 might be a quieter year for GPU releases, but AMD is still allegedly planning to bring out some new releases. Whether Nvidia responds in kind remains to be seen.