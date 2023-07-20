AMD RX 7700 & 7800 price leaks & it’s bad news for budget gamers

AMD’s RX 7700 and 7800 prices leak online, just days after the alleged performance metrics landed on Twitter, and it might not be rosy news for budget gamers.

There are two new graphics cards coming from AMD soon, the RX 7700 and 7800. These cards are aimed more at the mid-range market, with the idea being that they’d compete with Nvidia’s 4070 and 4060 Ti.

After the performance of the cards leaked out, indicating that they’d still be considerably weaker than the Nvidia alternative, the same leaker returned with leaked pricing information.

While it’s worth taking this with a pinch of salt, All The Watts has a decent track record when it comes to AMD’s GPUs. Now she has the MSRP pricing, which as we’ve seen with the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, seems like a fleeting suggestion these days.

AMD is allegedly going to be pricing the RX 7700 at $449, while the RX 7800 will cost $549. Comparing this to the performance metrics sourced from leaked 3DMark benchmarks, this seems like bad news for those hoping for a decent mid-tier and next-generation card.

AMD 7800 and 7700 might not be the GPUs for you

As it was discovered in the original leaks, the RX 7700 is actually still weaker than the last generation RX 6800 XT, and on par with the regular 6800 and only marginally scraping by the 6700 XT. Meanwhile, the 7800 currently sits dead in the middle of the 6800 and its XT counterpart.

While we only have the leaked data to go off of right now, it would appear that the latest GPUs from AMD might not be great value at launch. The more powerful 7900 XT and XTX launched with competitive pricing to undercut Nvidia, but in our review, we still found ourselves wanting more.

The two cards are supposedly faster than the 4060 Ti and should make for a decent alternative if the price were to be lowered after launch. We’ve seen the same thing happen with AMD’s CPUs and its high-end GPUs recently, so we’ll just have to wait for official performance numbers.