AMD Radeon RX 7600 picture leaked and it’s quite compact

AMD is set to launch its latest mid-range graphics card in just a few days, and now the RX 7600 reference card has been unofficially pictured.

The latest addition to AMD’s GPU lineup, the RX 7600, is only a few days away from its supposed launch date. It’s a mid-range graphics card, with its goals set on trying to best Nvidia’s next attempts the 4060 and Ti variants. While benchmarks and price speculations have been lingering for quite some time, this is the first time we’ve seen the GPU.

AMD’s reference card is what all the other manufacturers will base their GPUs on. The MBA (Made By AMD)GPU was leaked by VideoCardz and appears to be quite compact compared to the recent GPU releases from Nvidia and AMD themselves.

Of course, the card is significantly weaker than an RX 7900 XT or even a 4070. However, the hardware it is packing is pretty bog-standard for a GPU, which is also expected from a reference card.

AMD RX 7600 ports and connector

The RX 7600 seems to be using a singular 8-pin connector, as well as two fans. For video connections, there are three DisplayPort and one HDMI port, both at the 2.1 standards.

AMD is currently planning to go quite hard with the RX 7600 in terms of pricing versus Nvidia’s midrange efforts. Current rumors put the card at around the $300 price point, while the 4060 Ti which will release an apparent day before, is going for a $400 price point.

The Nvidia XX60 families are often the dominant cards on the Steam Hardware Survey, and it’s clear AMD wants part of the pie with its strategies. However, a more powerful variant, the 7600 XT is still expected at some point this year, as is a more powerful 16GB version of the 4060 Ti as well.