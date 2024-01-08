AMD reveals budget-friendly RX 7600 XT GPU to battle Nvidia

AMD has officially revealed the budget-friendly RX 7600 XT GPU, in a bid to do battle against Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti. The GPU will cost $329 and launch on January 29, 2024.

AMD has become almost synonymous with creating some of the most budget-friendly graphics cards money buy. Just last year, Team Red released the Radeon RX 7600, the most affordable RDNA 3 GPU of its time, which offered up 1080p gaming to rival that of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti.



While the Radeon RX 7600 boasted of higher boost clock speeds than its predecessor, its 8GB of RAM left much to be desired, especially when most AAA PC game requirements depend on at least 16GB of RAM to reach their recommended specs.

So it should come as no surprise that when the rumor mill surrounding the upgraded AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT started circulating, many hoped that the latest entry to the 7600 series would get the RAM upgrade it sorely required.

The RX 7600 XT goes head-to-head with Nvidia

At CES 2024, AMD unveiled the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card. This upcoming mid-range AMD GPU is the latest entry to the 7600 series, and boasts of being “future ready”, with its 16GB of VRAM, faster ray tracing, and 1440P gaming.

The look of the RX 7600 XT isn’t much different from what came before it, featuring a dual-fan design, and black and gray colorway. However, with this upgraded card, it’s all about what’s under the hood, especially as AMD has given it the 16GB upgrade it so rightly deserved.



The RX 7600 XT graphics card features higher boost clock speeds of 2.76 GHz than its non-XT counterpart, alongside a hefty 16GB of GDDR memory. While it utilizes the same 128-bit bus, and 32MB of cache as the 7600, it can reach higher on average frame rates with its 1440P gaming capabilities.



The upcoming GPU is equipped with HYPR-RX, which boosts clock speeds even further to help improve ray tracing, frame rates, and the overall performance of any compatible games. According to AMD, titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can see significantly higher average frame rates, alongside the use of FSR 3, which allows it to attain over 182 FPS ingame.

AMD’s RX 7600 XT will be priced at $329 and will be released on January 24, 2024.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is set to release this month, on January 24, giving you plenty of time to get your rigs in order if they could use a well-needed upgrade. Its MSRP won’t break the bank either, as it’s set to launch at only $329, with a version available from all leading AMD board partners. Usual suspects, Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX will each be releasing their iteration of the upcoming, mid-range graphics card.

Tune in to CES 2024

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is just one of the many upcoming innovations that AMD unveiled during its CES 2024 showcase, which aired online at 7 am PST/9am CST/10am EST.

In case you missed the live stream, or aren’t physically at the trade show floor in Las Vegas to have a peek at the upcoming graphics card yourself, you can catch the presentation by AMD Chair and CEO, Dr Lisa Su, and Senior Vice President and GM of computing and graphics, Jack Huynh, over on the AMD website.



If you are lucky enough to be on the CES 2024 show floor, you can see what innovations AMD is cooking up directly, from January 9 to January 12. The ‘AMD Connect’ area will give you a direct look, and demonstrations of AMD Ryzen Z1 and Radeon gaming desktops and laptops, among the latest AMD AI solutions, and Ryzen Z1 series processors being developed for PC gaming handhelds.