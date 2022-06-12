Forza Motorsport showcases raytracing, launching in Spring 2023

The Xbox & Bethesda showcase revealed another look at Forza Motorsport, and it’s looking stunning ahead of launch next year.

We may still be playing Forza Horizon 5, one of our games of the year in 2021, but mainline entry Forza Motorsport is roaring back onto the track after an extended pitstop.

The reboot of the franchise, which dropped the numbering from its title, was announced during Microsoft’s July 2020 showcase. It marks the first entry on the Xbox Series S|X hardware, and it’ll arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day 1 for console and PC players packing raytracing to provide incredible detail.

During Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Forza Motorsport was shown off in an in-engine demo that focuses on the visual fidelity of the Maple Valley track, as well as plenty of improvements to the game’s engine.

Forza Motorsport in-engine demo looks incredible

Check out the footage below:

Developer Turn10 is calling the game “a generational leap”, with environments using photogrammetry and 3D material scans across grass, rocks, skies, and clouds.

A statement on the Xbox press site says:

“We went under the hood to share the next generation of Forza Motorsport to immerse you in the spectacle of racing like you’ve never seen before.”

“Captured in-game and running on an Xbox Series X, we unveiled a brand-new trailer, which debuted alongside the first-ever gameplay of Forza Motorsport. Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to showcase the Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

It’s going to be a long wait to Spring 2023 to get our hands on the game, but thankfully Forza Horizon 5 is getting Hot Wheels DLC in the meantime.