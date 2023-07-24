AMD Radeon RX 7800: Rumored specs, price & more

AMD’s RX 7800 rumors are heating up, and we’re here to give you the lowdown with everything you need to know about this GPU, including rumored specs, performance, price, and release date.

AMD’s graphics cards this generation have seen them go toe-to-toe in terms of performance with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series. But, the best graphics cards offer both a good price and performance ratio, in addition to a generous bump in performance compared to previous-gen cards.

Article continues after ad

So far, AMD has released three GPUs, the RX 7600, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7900 XTX. The latter two graphics cards have also had significant price cuts following their launch. We’ve kept our ears to the ground on any new information we might hear on the RX 7700 and RX 7800 graphics cards, and have rounded up absolutely everything you need to know about the RX 7800 right here.

Just remember, these are all leaks and rumors, AMD has not officially announced anything about the GPUs quite yet.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

The AMD RX 7800 is rumored to be released in September 2023. The card is rumored to be announced at Gamescom 2023, during a keynote held by AMD CEO Lisa Su, according to YouTuber and leaker Moore’s Law is Dead. However, the YouTuber also notes that the planned naming of the GPU has changed several times ahead of launch.

We’d expect an early September launch, with the graphics cards being available several weeks after the initial announcement.

Article continues after ad

AMD RX 7800 price speculation

The AMD RX 7800 is rumored to be priced at $549, according to a tweet from reliable AMD hardware leaker All the Watts. This would put the graphics card in direct contention with the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and RTX 4070.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If this pricing is true, then the graphics cards might also contend with Nvida’s efforts in terms of performance, too. However, it should be noted that AMD’s FSR 3 has yet to appear in many mainstream titles at all, whereas Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation is present in many titles since its debut in 2022.

Article continues after ad

AMD RX 7800 specifications speculation

AMD Radeon RX 7800 Chip Navi 32 Compute Units 60 VRAM 16GB TBP 160W Price $549

AMD’s RX 7800 is rumored to be based on the Navi 32 chip, based on the RDNA 3 architecture. According to Moore’s Law is Dead, the GPU is currently set to be equipped with 16GB of DDR6 VRAM, something that Nvidia has come under fire for with recent GPU launches. What you can expect from the RX 7800 is that it might perform better in VRAM-limited titles compared to the likes of the RTX 4070, since having an extra 4GB of VRAM headroom is nothing to sniff at.

Additionally, you should expect a TBP of 260W, meaning that the GPU might be less efficient than its Team Green counterparts.

Article continues after ad

AMD RX 7800 leaked benchmark

The AMD RX 7800 allegedly achieved a Time Spy graphics score of 18,197, according to leaker All the Watts. This would put it directly in the range of the RTX 4070, and handily beat the RTX 4060 Ti’s 8GB and 16GB models.

However, we have not yet had any news on the actual performance of the GPU in any gaming benchmarks. So, we’ll have to await judgment for a full review.