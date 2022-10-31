AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: Release date, price specs & benchmark rumors

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

AMD’s RX 7900 XT is set to go head-to-head with the Nivida RTX 4090. From release date, price, specs, and more, we’ve got all the latest rumors you need to know about.

AMD’s RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT is not the top-end chip that’s pipped to be released by AMD. The RX 7900 XTX has that privilege. However, AMD is uniquely positioned to undercut Nvidia’s pricing for its RTX 40-series, where the RTX 4090 costs $1599 and RTX 4080 16GB sits pretty at $1199. AMD has a unique opportunity to undercut the competition and potentially compete with Nvidia’s behemoths in pure rasterization performance.

The RX 7900 XT will be a high-end offering, so expect to see a measurable jump in performance when compared to other graphics cards. With GPU prices tumbling, will AMD be able to get a competitive advantage over Team Green? It’s likely that the RX 7900 XT will be sitting on the best GPU tier list, once it releases.

According to leaker 9550Pro, we’ve just seen the RX 7900’s cooler.

It appears to be slightly longer than the previous-generation GPU, in addition to this, there is a neat, red strip on the GPU. Most notably, the RX 7900 XT will not be using the 12VHPWR connector, which has been causing some RTX 4090 power ports to melt. Nvidia is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

AMD is likely to release the Radeon RX 7900 XT in late November. This will come after the November 3rd launch date given to the RDNA 3 GPUs. We’re also expecting an RX 7900 XTX alongside this GPU, but it’s likely that it might show up a little bit later than the RX 7900.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT price speculation

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 is likely to be priced at above $1000. This is around what AMD’s last-generation products launched at. However, there may be a slight surcharge to adjust for inflation and rising costs of components.

Though, pricing on this graphics card is likely to compete against the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT potential specs

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is likely to be using the Navi 31 chip. This is AMD’s top-shelf chip and will be one of the most powerful graphics cards that the company will make. However, a bigger version of the Navi 31 chip will also be present on the RX 7900 XTX.

Rumored RX 7900 XT specs

Steaming processors: 10752

Workgroup processors: 42

Shader arrays: 12

Shader engines: 6

Memory bus width: 320-bit

Clock speed: 3.0 GHz

Memory: 20GB (GDDR6)

The RX 7900 XTX looks to outclass the GPU by some margin, so it’s likely that AMD might be gunning to steal the current power crown from Nvidia’s RTX 4090 behemoth. The GPU is also rumored to be using PCIe 5.0. Though, we’re not anticipating that you’re going to bottleneck the GPU, should you be using a PCIe 4.0 board, instead.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmark rumors

There are currently no official benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. However, we do have some idea of what kind of performance to expect. Moore’s Law is Dead states that the GPU will be around 100% faster than the RX 6900 XT, which is now almost two years old.

We’ll be sure to keep you abreast of any further developments as soon as we hear them.