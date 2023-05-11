AMD RX 7600 specs leak & it’s good news for budget GPU buyers

AMD’s RX 7600 is poised to be a potent budget GPU, following a specifications leak, implying that the GPU might offer potent performance for a competitive price.

AMD has been gearing up for a GPU launch very soon, the RX 7600 XT. However, its slightly less-powerful sibling, the RX 7600, has been leaked. There is no mention of the RX 7600 specifically. However, there are several telltale signs that allow us to discern precisely why it is that GPU.

Firstly, the leak comes courtesy of Momomo_US, who has an extremely good track record when it comes to leaking AMD graphics cards. The asset in question appears to have been taken from promotional material for the graphics card. which will go head to head with the RTX 4060 once it finally releases.

The 32 RDNA 3 compute units would equate to around 2,048 streaming processors in total, a marked increase on the previous-generation 6600’s 1,792 stream processors. Additionally, there is also confirmation that the compute units are indeed RDNA 3-based in the leaked screenshot.

Another interesting wrinkle is that based on the 32MB infinity cache, you could potentially also guess the width of the memory bus, as the size of the cache grows with capacity. However, the size of the cache is completely unchanged between the 6600, and what we presume is the 7600. Therefore, we could be seeing a 128-bit bus from the GPU, too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is the RX 7600 going to be good?

Dexerto

Right now, it’s too early to tell if the RX 7600 will be a competitive GPU, but AMD’s positioning as a budget GPU manufacturer is fantastic. The RX 6600 launched for $329, and if the next-generation GPU launches for a price similar to that, we could have a great, budget GPU on our hands.

The 2048 streaming processors don’t really give us too much insight into how fast the GPU will be due to RNDA 3’s architecture. However, if we compare them to the RX 7900 XTX, it might be around 66% slower than AMD’s flagship GPU. This sounds like a lot, but considering that the GPU will mainly be used for 1080p and 1440p gaming, it could still offer good value to users.